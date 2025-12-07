Daniel Jones' Injury Could End in Awful News for Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones went down with injury, but not to his fractured fibula. Rather, it was his opposite leg.

Jones tried to stand up, but ultimately went back down, slamming his helmet in frustration. The worst possible news came later - that Jones won't return to the critical showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Just a terrible scene for Daniel Jones, who has been one of the NFL’s best stories this season. pic.twitter.com/tprN0do6F1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 7, 2025

Even worse is that Jones' injury was non-contact and involved his Achilles on the opposite leg of the fractured fibula.

While it's too soon to definitively tell how long Jones will be out for, it doesn't look good at all. It should come to nobody's surprise if Jones is set to miss the rest of the 2025 campaign.

After Indy surrendered two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for former New York Jets cornerback, Sauce Gardner, this is a backbreaking situation.

This trade indicated that the Colts were going all-in on Jones, as typically teams invest a first-round selection into a quarterback they hope will be the next franchise signal-caller. Now, everything is murky with such a potentially devastating injury.

Not only is Gardner out with a calf injury, but now Jones might be out for the rest of the season. Given that Anthony Richardson Sr. is still on injured reserve, it means that the raw, typical third-stringer Riley Leonard, will take over as the starting quarterback.

Once Richardson returns, he will likely take over the starting duties under center.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) rolls out against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jones wasn't having the best game before exiting the game with injury, posting 5/7 completions for 60 passing yards and an interception.

While Jones has looked lesser in recent weeks, the gap between what he can accomplish and Leonard is vast. The Colts' offensive operation will be limited with Leonard calling the shots.

This couldn't have happened at a worse time for the Colts, given that this game was nearly a must-win situation since they still were in control of their playoff destiny.

Now, it looks pretty dire. While all hope isn't lost, it's a brutal spot to be in for Shane Steichen and a Colts offense that has sputtered as of late.

It will be interesting to see how Indianapolis' offensive staff traverses this new development. Names like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Tyler Warren will be critical to helping Leonard get into rhythm to move the offense.

If Leonard can somehow take over the offense efficiently, it will be music to Indy's ears. However, don't expect it to happen against a Jaguars defense that has shown it's opportunistic in multiple ways.

