How Have Detroit Lions Rookies Fared First Half of 2025 Season?
Through the first half of the 2025 NFL season, the Detroit Lions’ rookie class has provided a mixed bag of results.
Some first-year players have stepped into key roles and exceeded expectations, while others have struggled to find their footing or been sidelined by injuries.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at how Detroit’s first-year pros have fared thus far this season.
DT Tyleik Williams
The Lions’ top draft pick has experienced the predictable growing pains that often accompany rookie defensive linemen.
The Ohio State product has posted modest numbers, four total tackles and one quarterback hit, across 205 defensive snaps.
Pro Football Focus has graded him the lowest among Detroit’s interior defenders (53.6 overall), reflecting his inconsistency against both the run and the pass.
The return of veteran Alim McNeill has further limited his opportunities. After playing 35 snaps against Kansas City in Week 6, Williams saw just 21 in McNeill’s season debut versus Tampa Bay Monday night.
Williams remains a work in progress, but his snap count could continue to decline in future weeks if he doesn’t show improved play.
OL Tate Ratledge
If there’s been a gem among Detroit’s rookies, it’s undoubtedly been offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
The Georgia product has emerged as a stabilizing force at right guard, starting all seven games and playing every offensive snap (438 total).
Though he’s surrendered two sacks and 14 pressures, Ratledge’s poise and toughness have impressed both coaches and teammates.
Offensive line coach Hank Fraley recently praised Ratledge’s growth since his shaky debut at Lambeau Field, noting his ability to learn from early mistakes.
“For guys like Tate and those young guys, the first start going to Lambeau, it’s special to go up there but the first game there’s always those jitters,” Fraley said. “We didn’t perform at our best.
“We had some mistakes up there, and I would say we’ve trended the other way in eliminating it and learning from it.”
Ratledge’s best performance so far came in the Lions’ Week 3 win over Baltimore, when he helped power Detroit’s balanced attack in a 38-30 victory.
Ratledge looks the part of a long-term starter: steady, technically sound and unflappable under pressure.
WR Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa has shown flashes of big-play ability, even in limited opportunities.
The Arkansas product has only three receptions, but two have gone for touchdowns, including a spectacular one-handed grab in Week 1 against Green Bay.
It'll be interesting to see if John Morton gets the rookie wideout more involved in the offense in the second half of the season.
With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams commanding defensive attention, TeSlaa’s combination of size and body control could make him a valuable red-zone weapon down the stretch.
OL Miles Frazier
Frazier, Detroit’s fifth-round pick, has yet to see the field after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a knee injury prior to the season.
The team remains optimistic about his potential as a depth lineman capable of playing multiple positions, but we likely won’t see it displayed until the 2026 campaign.
EDGE Ahmed Hassanein
Hassanein suffered a pectoral injury during the preseason, leading to his release with an injury settlement.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted the injury would sideline him “a while,” but general manager Brad Holmes has expressed intent to bring him back to the Motor City.
During training camp, Hassanein displayed a relentless motor and flashes of potential as a rotational pass-rusher. Thus, once he returns to full health, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Lions stash the developmental piece onto their practice squad.
S Dan Jackson
Jackson’s season ended before it began.
The Georgia product sustained a leg injury during training camp, landing on injured reserve.
Prior to the setback, he was considered the favorite to earn the team’s fourth safety spot.
WR Dominic Lovett
While fellow seventh-rounder Jackson is out, Lovett has been active for all seven games, though his offensive contributions have been minimal.
He’s logged just 45 total snaps, with only seven on offense. Most of his impact has come on special teams, highlighted by a 22-yard kick return in Detroit’s Week 6 loss to Kansas City.
His versatility could earn him more opportunities as the season progresses.