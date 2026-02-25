How Rayshaun Benny Can Aid Detroit Lions' Defense

In 2022, the Detroit Lions were looking for help on their defensive line. They turned to the in-state Michigan Wolverines and Aidan Hutchinson to solve their woes, and it paid off immediately.

In 2026, the Lions face similar questions about their defense, both on the inside and at EDGE. With Roy Lopez and D.J. Reader each set to hit free agency, and the position not having enough production in 2025, the Lions could again turn towards Ann Arbor to help solve those woes.

Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny has turned heads this draft cycle, and with the NFL Scouting Combine starting this week, he gets the chance to really prove his worth to Detroit.

If early reports are anything to go by, there is a vested interest in Benny by Brad Holmes and Motown. Per OnSI’s Justin Melo, the prospect himself called the Lions one of the most interested teams in him at last month’s Senior Bowl.

Benny provides length, well-rounded talent

Benny has been part of some of the most dominant defensive fronts in college football over the past five seasons, with Michigan sending player after player to the NFL. He managed to crack a spot in the starting rotation with his talent level, and develop into a priority Day 3 pick.

Benny has the physical tools that can make him into a great NFL player with coaching. He has enough athleticism, length (6-foot-4, 305 pounds), speed and bend to provide a spark in the backfield.

At the Combine this week, expect Benny to be mentioned in the “winners” category with his get-off, his lateral movement and his explosiveness, along with his strength.

Benny describes himself as an “all-around defensive tackle,” per his interview with Melo. The tape reflects similar, although there is some to be desired on it.

Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny (6-4, 305) has some forgotten Day 3 rotational value



〽️3rd Team All-Big Ten after '23 broken fibula

〽️4.6% career missed tackle rate

〽️Twitchy gap shooter gets off the ball & gets skinny; loops stunts



🎥 @BengalsBrews https://t.co/WhFGYnIPxw pic.twitter.com/YXluk3Eusm — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 17, 2026

Benny is a jack of all trades, master of none

When looking at the tape, there is a bit to be desired on the Michigan product. His run defense ranks highly among his fellow draft hopefuls on Pro Football Focus, but his stat sheet reflects that of a nose tackle when Benny does not have the bulk or length to be there in the NFL.

It is worth noting part of this comes from Benny’s ability to do the dirty work of clogging run lanes and pushing players over to create a pile.

Additionally, he played with multiple NFL-caliber defensive linemen that will be getting their names called during this draft cycle who cleaned the plays up faster from the EDGE and linebacker slots.

He did have a few career sacks called back for unrelated penalties, but four career sacks and 33 total hurries between the last three seasons do not show the “juice” needed to be a pass-rushing defensive tackle.

His pass-rush win rate of 7.8% puts him in the 75th percentile of college defensive tackles with 300-or-more snaps, and being in the top 25 percent of college is not good enough for what his athleticism will show him at.

Part of this comes from Benny playing with a narrow frame and an inability to distinguish and shed blocks at a high level, which is needed to be among the best in the class. Bleacher Report cited that Benny does not have a go-to pass-rush move, and a quick film review validates that sentiment.

There is also medical concerns on Benny, as he has had two leg injuries dating back to his senior year of high school. And the Lions are well-versed in the dangers of leg injuries to defensive linemen.

With Benny, who has athleticism, the fear can become that the next leg injury will take away the spark he has.

The Lions could look towards Benny once Day 3 begins, as it is hard to agree with Melo’s rating of Benny as a top-100 prospect without seriously impressive Combine scores.

Depending on his Combine, his interviews and his medical checks, Benny falls in that fourth-to-sixth-round range, where the Lions have multiple selections. As a note, he has not yet met with the Lions at the Combine.

Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny has NOT met with Detroit at the Combine. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) February 25, 2026

Instant Impact Score: 68. Benny has the physical gifts that enabled him to become a starter with one of the better collegiate defensive fronts, but still has yet to have his skills meet his athleticism. He is a very solid Day 3 project that can bloom in the right system in the NFL. However, tape rules all, as Dan Campbell cited on Tuesday at the Combine, and Benny’s tape does not make him a “can’t-miss” player.