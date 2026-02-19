Western Michigan EDGE Is Prospect Who Can Aid Lions' Defense

Entering 2026, it is clear that Aidan Hutchinson will need backup in the Detroit Lions defensive ends meeting room.

With Al-Quadin Muhammad likely moving on, the Lions will turn to both free agency and the NFL Draft to rebuild a room that only has two players assuredly under contract as it stands, with Hutchinson and 2025 sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein.

One scenario that seems exceedingly likely with the talent in this year’s draft class is that Detroit doubles up on the edge rush position. The Lions did similar with the interior offensive line last season, taking Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier.

One option in the later round that brings a lot of intrigue is a player that spent his final season of college ball about two hours from Motown, that being Western Michigan EDGE Nadame Tucker.

Entering last season, Tucker was an unknown, a player with zero sacks in 13 career games. All he did as a Bronco was tie for the lead among the NCAA in sacks last season, with 14.5.

Nadame Tucker bloomed in Kalamazoo

The 2025 MAC Player of the Year entered Western Michigan with little fanfare, but at the end of August, he burst onto the scene.

Much like Keyshawn James-Newby, another player highlighted by Lions On SI, Tucker spent the opening weekend of the season taking on a Big Ten school from Michigan.

Tucker faced off against 2026 PFSN First Team All-Big Ten tackle Conner Moore of Michigan State, and forced a fumble before getting another sack against Stanton Ramil.

This was one of five games where Tucker recorded a PFF grade of 90.0 or greater in pass rushing. Tucker leads all draftable edge rushers with an astounding 40.8% pass rush win rate in true pass sets.

Nadame Tucker | EDGE | Western Michigan

6’2 255 lbs



➕21.0 TFLs/14.5 Sacks in 2025

➕MAC DPOY

➕Active Hands

➕Leverage and Pad Level



➖Late bloomer (turns 26 in June)

➖One year of production

➖Lacks ideal frame for NFL Edge



Overall: Tucker is a high effort Edge that will… pic.twitter.com/9lo2ONG5gh — Omari (@OmariiBrown) February 16, 2026

He accomplishes these wins by displaying good flexibility and bend, along with great hand skills to keep himself able to grab the quarterback slipping free. In the Senior Bowl, Tucker did nothing but raise his own stock against high level opponents, including a forced pressure that resulted in a Jacob Rodriguez interception.

Another part to love about Nadame Tucker is that he did not start playing football until his senior season of high school, so there might be more untapped potential for the Bronco than most.

Tucker was a one season wonder

However, there are some elements for Tucker that give teams pause and hurt his draft stock. Tucker is entering his age 26 season before he enters the league, well older than some of his fellow prospects.

Additionally, his height and weight (6-foot-1, 246 pounds at the Senior Bowl) put the prospect in a position where he would only be used for third down on an edge rusher currently. Much like James-Newby, Tucker will need time to get up to a proper playing weight for NFL competition unless he is able to flash enough speed to be a linebacker.

He also was a player with one year of production, as he did not record a sack until week one of the 2025 season, and had only saw the field for 13 games with Houston. Tucker had an incredible season, but it was his only year producing film for teams to evaluate.

Additionally, he had a cold stretch in the early part of the season, including a matchup against Illinois where Tucker failed to record a pressure. He did turn things around in conference play in the MAC, but the MAC is not a conference renown for high level offensive lines.

Tucker currently slots as a sixth round pick, but there is growing buzz for the draft hopeful, especially after Los Angeles signed Sean Spence as an edge rush coach with the Chargers. The Lions could select him with pick no. 204 or no. 222 on day three.

Instant Impact Score: 72. Nadame Tucker offers plenty of intrigue with his elite senior season, but his age, measurables, and strength of competition can scare teams away. His Senior Bowl raised his stock a lot, but it did not shut down doubt. He can impact a team early, but needs special team ability to cut it in the NFL early.

