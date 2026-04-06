Perfect Late-Round Offensive Tackle Fit for Detroit Lions

Memphis Tigers offensive tackle Travis Burke, a physically-imposing Day 3 prospect, checks in at 6-foot-9, 325 pounds with roughly an 83-inch wingspan.

He possesses heavy hands at the point of attack, and has the ability to keep defenders at bay as both a pass-protector and a run-blocker. He's also equipped with a solid degree of athleticism, as demonstrated by his 5.17-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.



For his efforts last season, Burke earned a 84.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 11th among 632 qualified offensive tackles.

He also recorded a PFF pass-blocking mark of 81.5, the 34th-best mark among players at his position. Additionally, his run-blocking grade of 84.2 ranked ninth at the position.

Along with all that, he allowed just 13 pressures and three sacks in his final season at Memphis.

Prior to playing right tackle and coming into form with the Tigers, he had suited up at left tackle for Gardner-Webb (2021-22) and Florida International (2023-24).

As NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein writes, “Burke is a tall tackle with plus drive-blocking talent for his body type. He uses flexible hips and ankles, along with well-placed hands, to create leverage at the point of attack. He finishes blocks with good aggression when the opportunity arises. A lack of short-area quickness limits his range as a run blocker and in pass protection. He’s scheme-dependent in the run game and will need help managing NFL edge speed, but strong hands allow for longer sustained control when he lands cleanly. There are areas of concern that might not be coachable, but Burke’s length and demeanor work in his favor.”

Burke won’t quite be ready to start at right tackle come Week 1 of the 2026 season. However, he could sit behind and learn from veteran lineman Larry Borom for a year, allowing for his transition to the NFL to be much smoother.

And in his rookie campaign, he could perform the role of a swing tackle, basically filling the roster spot previously occupied by Lions fan favorite Dan Skipper.

Additionally, in this scenario, All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell would slide over to left tackle to fill the void created by the departure of Taylor Decker.

If I were Brad Holmes and the Lions, I wouldn’t use a draft pick on Burke prior to Day 3 of this April’s draft. However, if the big-bodied lineman is still on the board come the fourth or fifth round, I believe he’d be a worthwhile selection for Detroit.