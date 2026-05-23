NFL Insider Gives Very Promising Gibbs, LaPorta Contract Updates

The Detroit Lions got the first of what is expected to be multiple contract extensions done Thursday with members of their 2023 Draft class.

Detroit signed Jack Campbell, their No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 draft, to a four-year $81 million contract extension on Thursday. This move quashed any brief concern that was created by the team declining his fifth-year option, but it was clear the goal was always to retain him longterm.

The Lions have three other players from that draft class that could command hefty contract extensions, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch.

Detroit has the luxury of having Gibbs under contract through the end of the 2027 season thanks to his fifth-year option being excercised, while LaPorta and Branch are both entering the final year of their respective rookie deals due to being second-round picks without fifth-year options.

However, the Lions have a history of being proactive with these situations under general manager Brad Holmes, and one prominent insider believes the team will continue efforts to get deals done quickly.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions will be looking to continue with their extensions. He projected that Gibbs could be first, though Gibbs' deal could be impacted by another extension-eligible running back in Atlanta's Bijan Robinson.

Schefter also mentioned LaPorta specifically as an extension target, which is promising given the fact that he suffered a season-ending injury last season. Branch is in the same boat, as he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 14 against Dallas.

“I think this is a whole work in progress, because there are a lot of players that have to get paid there. Jahmyr Gibbs, I would think, would be next. You could see deals at some point this summer for Jahmyr Gibbs, for Bijan Robinson," Schefter said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "Those are gonna be big, blockbuster deals at the running back position.

"The Lions will want to sign Sam LaPorta their tight end who’s tremendous in that offense, great player. They get Jack Campbell out of the way, and I think these are the challenges that are there for this franchise that has been so close in recent years."

"The Lions still wanna get deals done with Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta..



I would think that Jahmyr Gibbs would get a deal at some point this summer" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/eYk1NLloDl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 22, 2026

Detroit's payroll has been loaded up over the last three years, as the team has made it a priority to pay their drafted players what they're deserving of. Previous examples include Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Alim McNeill, Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph and most recently Campbell.

It has been a unique situation to navigate, and proof that even the best drafting team ultimately face a time where the checks are due and they are forced to make tough decisions regarding their future and the salary cap.

This has some adverse effects, as these extensions will limit the Lions' ability to be big spenders in free agency. However, with Holmes' emphasis on drafting and developing, it's clear the team is willing to make that sacrifice.

After some close calls and coming up short prior to missing the playoffs entirely in 2025, the Lions are hoping they can make the most of the talent they have returning. In the process, they'll be looking to continue finalizing deals with key members of their young core.

"Now, it’s gonna be harder because they’ve got to pay these guys who were on rookie contracts the money that they deserve, and that creates less flexibility elsewhere on the roster," Schefter said. "Still a good team, but boy they had a real window the last few years and they didn’t get to take advantage of it. But they’re still gonna be one of the top teams in the league, and I think they’re gonna continue to work to get these deals done this summer.”