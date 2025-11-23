Jahmyr Gibbs Leads Lions’ Gigantic 34-27 Comeback Win Over Giants
The Detroit Lions kicked off a three-game stretch in the next 11 days with a home matchup against the New York Giants.
Even though the Giants were dealing with their own issues, Dan Campbell's squad was seeking to get back on track, following a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, especially on offense.
“Listen, this is step number one in getting back in the win column," Campbell said in a pregame interview with Dan Miller. "We’ve got them at home, our crowd, our place. Just take it one game at a time, and take each play one at a time. Give it your full attention, and let’s get back to playing winning football.”
While many expected the game to be a blowout, it remained competitive all throughout the four quarters of action.
The Giants had a chance to ice the game late, but a failed fourth-down try in the red zone gave the Lions an opportunity to march down the field to tie the game.
After 60 minutes, the game was tied, 27-27, when Jake Bates drilled a 59-yard field goal, sending the game to overtime.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 34-27 victory, which improved their record to 7-4.
Giants give Lions taste of their own medicine
The Lions and their aggressive head coach have become synonymous with trick plays over the years.
After winning the opening coin toss and deferring, Kelvin Sheppard's defensive unit took the field first. The Giants, with really nothing to lose in the Week 12 contest, were willing to try a trick play of their own.
After an explosive 23-yard reception by wideout Darius Slayton and a couple of rushing attempts, the Giants caught the Lions' defense and successfully ran a trick play of their own at Ford Field.
Running back Devin Singleton tossed the football back to quarterback Jameis Winston, who was then able to find Wan'Dale Robinson wide open for a 39-yard touchdown reception.
The Giants quickly took an early 7-0 lead on a four-play drive that spanned 70 yards.
Again in the fourth quarter, the Giants dialed up a trick play that extended their lead to 27-17. Wideout Gunner Olszewski tossed the football to Winston for a 33-yard highlight score.
Defense allows too many explosives
Making his second start of the season, Winston looked far too comfortable at times against a Lions' defense that has had success pressuring passers throughout the year. In addition to his touchdown to Robinson on the first drive, Winston had multiple other explosive passes throughout the first half.
Winston and Robinson connected for a 40-yard gain on the Giants' third possession, then again for 15 yards that would turn into an even bigger gain thanks to a helmet-to-helmet hit by Brian Branch. The Lions' safety could face a fine for this for a second straight week.
After the Lions cut New York's lead to 10-7, Winston rolled out and hit a wide open Tyrone Tracy for a 42-yard catch and run. On the play, cornerback Amik Robertson ran with the vertical route and the flat was completely vacated, leading to Tracy having plenty of running room.
Winston would throw his second touchdown pass of the game to Isaiah Hodgins in the second quarter. He finished the first half completing 9-of-14 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
Safety Thomas Harper was able to intercept Winston in the fourth-quarter, but Detroit's offense was not able to take advantage, as the Giants defense clamped down and forced a Jack Fox punt.
Lions' offense picks up pace in second quarter
After falling behind 10-0, the Lions' offense was able to get on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.
To start the game, Detroit's offense punted on their first two possessions. On Detroit's second possession, Amon-Ra St. Brown had another drop and causing supporters at Ford Field to get quite restless.
Detroit's offensive line had some early struggles with the Giants defensive line.
Tight end Brock Wright, who is now tasked with leading the unit after Sam Laporta injured his back, kicked off the team's third drive with a 20-yard reception.
St. Brown was also able to draw a rare defensive pass interference call on Detroit's first scoring drive.
The former fourth-round pick capped off the seven-play, 65-yard drive with an 11-yard reception, cutting the Giants lead to 10-7.
After drop, Amon-Ra St. Brown gives offense needed boost
Following an uncharacteristic drop in the fist half, the talented wideout found his groove, especially in second half.
St. Brown was able to recover from the mishap to be the key playmaker on offense, along with Gibbs.
Trailing 20-17 midway through the third-quarter, St. Brown gave the offensive a boost with a 30-yard reception that took the Lions from their own 10-yard Lions to the 40-yard line.
On the brink of taking a lead or at least tying the game, Goff's pass to St. Brown went off his hands and into the arms of safety Jevon Holland, halting the offensive momentum Detroit had gained in the third-quarter.
Goff, who was pressured all afternoon, led his team on a 13-play, 53-yard drive late in the game, leading to Bates most crucial kick of the season.
Gibbs takes advantage of poor Giants rush defense
Trailing early in the fourth-quarter by 10, Detroit again struck quickly. It only took three plays for the Lions to trim the lead to 27-24.
Gibbs exploded for a 49-yard touchdown rush that gave Detroit's offense momentum.
Campbell continues to lean on the speedy running back, as he continued to earn more carries than David Montgomery.
Jahmyr Gibbs again sparked the offense, as a 49-yard scamper was integral in a three-play drive that cut the Giants lead to 17-4. Gibbs caught a short three-yard toss to cap off the quick scoring drive late in the second-quarter.
In overtime, the former first-round pick took a Goff handoff and scampered 69-yards to give Detroit the lead in the extra period.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide running back secured 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also added 11 receptions for 45 yards and a receiving touchdown.