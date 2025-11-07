Lions Jameson Williams Shares How Isaac TeSlaa Can Aid Offense
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa hasn’t seen much action in the passing game through the first half of the 2025 season.
Despite showing flashes of big-play ability early on, including a highlight-reel, one-handed touchdown grab in Week 1 against the Packers, TeSlaa’s opportunities have been few and far between thus far. Yet, inside the Lions’ locker room, there’s no concern that the young wideout is losing confidence.
TeSlaa, a Hudsonville, Mich., native and third-round pick out of Arkansas, has only three receptions to his name so far.
Yet, two of those catches have gone for touchdowns, a testament to his knack for making the most of limited targets.
While fans might be wondering why the 6-foot-4 receiver hasn’t been featured more, the Lions’ coaching staff insists his time is coming.
“Yeah, I think - listen, he’s been doing a great job and he’s playing special teams. He does a really good job on special teams. We’re going to get him the ball more,” Lions offensive coordinator John Morton told reporters. “And that helps with the other guys so they’re not always playing 65, 70 plays. But, we’re real happy with where he’s at. (Lions WR Kalif Raymond) Leaf - all these guys have a different skillset and they’re all going to play. So, I think that’s important. And yeah, we’re going to get him more involved. It’s just sometimes when he’s in, does the read take him there? That’s just what happens.”
Morton’s comments suggest TeSlaa’s usage has more to do with game flow and reads than with performance.
With stars like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams commanding attention, opportunities have been hard to come by. Still, Morton vowed to make TeSlaa a bigger part of the offense moving forward.
Williams, who endured a quiet rookie season himself due to suffering a torn ACL in his final season at Alabama, doesn’t see any signs of frustration from his young teammate.
“I don’t even think he (TeSlaa) is discouraged at all,” Williams said Thursday. “You look at his face, he’s happy, he’s happy to be here, he’s involved, he’s engaged. I feel like my rookie year was different from his, though. I had to wait (to play), and then had to rehab. He’s involved real early. I talk to him a lot, too. So, I don’t see any discouragement or anything. I think he’s just fine.”
Williams also believes TeSlaa is equipped with the necessary tools to become a difference-maker.
Per the fourth-year wideout, TeSlaa is a “big-bodied receiver. He can run routes, he can get open, and that’s the main thing we need with this offense. We’ve seen him go up top and go deep, so I feel like we can do a lot of things with ‘Tes’ and add him into this offense.”
Williams & Co. clearly don’t believe TeSlaa is discouraged, and if his coaches stay true to their word, he may soon have more chances to prove why.