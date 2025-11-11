Analyze That: Jared Goff Has Direct Message For Louis Riddick
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has addressed what Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw had to say to him on Sunday afternoon and included a snarky remark about an ESPN analyst.
Cameras caught the veteran defender, after being flagged for an infraction, getting in the face of Detroit's starting signal-caller.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, the former No. 1 overall pick shared what Kinlaw told him and also included the remark about ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.
"He jumped offside, I told him he jumped offside, he said I know. Idk why he was so excited about jumping offside, but he was," Goff said. "And that was before they punched Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) in the face, so I can’t wait to see Louis Riddick break that one down for us this week on Turning Point."
More: Why Lions WR Jameson Williams Is 'Cheat Code'
The ESPN analyst drew the ire of the Lions' fanbase when a clip of his breakdown of the game safety Brian Branch had against the Kansas City Chiefs was released on social media.
Detroit's talented safety ended up being served a suspension for his aggressive actions following the conclusion of the game.
Riddick later released a public apology, indicating he had a tremendous amount of respect for Branch and the Lions organization.
"There is NEVER an intent to do a “hit piece” on anyone or any team. That being said, I can see how the short clip that was posted could be taken as an attempt to cast the #Lions or Brian Branch in a calculated, unfavorable manner. I don’t want to be a part of that," Riddick shared. "I will be sure to make certain that anything that has my name attached to it will never again leave room for it to be interpreted that way in the future."
As for Kinlaw, he expressed that his teammate, Daron Payne, only retaliated after getting punched first by St. Brown. Cameras have yet to reveal if his account of what occurred was in fact true.
“I just felt like, I just felt like in the moment we were being cheated, to be honest,” Kinlaw said. “Daron only retaliated because the refs literally saw the first punch, you know what I’m saying. I don’t blame him for the way he reacted, you know, and tempers got to flying. I mean, it is what it is. It’s a physical game. S**t happens. But on my end, I just got to be smarter in certain situations and protect the team."