Why Lions WR Jameson Williams Is a 'Cheat Code'
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had one of his most productive games of the 2025 season against the Washington Commanders.
The former first-round pick secured six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.
It was noticeable Dan Campbell, who took over play-calling duties, found ways to get Williams involved on more intermediate routes and crossing patterns. Williams was used in a way that was quite difficult to defend, and provided the speedy wideout the chance to earn yards after the catch.
"I’m the same player every day. It don’t matter if I’m getting the ball or not getting the ball. I’m the same player when I wake up, I go to meetings, practice, or when I wake up Sunday for the game. I try to not let that affect me," said Williams. "I just go out there and make plays whenever my number is called. That’s just huge and the biggest difference for me. I just want to make plays when my number is called, no matter how many times it’s called.”
Campbell earned a significant amount of praise from the roster after the offense secured over 500 yards and scored 44 points.
“Shout out to Dan, how he controlled the game. I think we went out there with a chip on our shoulder, with a chip to execute coming off the loss last week. Shout out to the players, man," said Williams. "When you spread the ball around a lot like that, it’s easy to score a lot of points, especially with the playmakers we’ve got at different positions.”
Campbell made sure to scheme up plays that put Williams in favorable matchups.
“I think it was effective,” Campbell said. “Going over the game plan, how they to play us, there's a lot of man and match covers. So us getting open and running away from the DBs was definitely a part of the game plan. So you got to perfect that, especially when you get man and they trying to play back here. Just snatch off and the ball will be there.”
Jared Goff indicated Williams was locked in all week and has really been showcasing all of the improvements he has made during practice on a consistent basis.
"He was incredible today. He was great. I loved that we just kept coming back to him and giving him more with the ball. He was locked in," said Goff. "He was really locked in all week in practice and has been all year, honestly. To see him have a game where he pops like that is fun.”
The opportunity to get the 24-year-old in space, where he can showcase his speed, has the potential to be quite beneficial for Detroit's offense moving forward.
“That’s really dangerous," said Goff. "He’s one of the fastest guys in the league, and getting him in space, he’s a cheat code out there on the sideline. We want to do that as much as possible.”