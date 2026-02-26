Kelvin Sheppard: I Need Terrion Arnold To Be Quiet and Just Play

The Detroit Lions are going to need their young cornerbacks to play at a high level, in order for Kelvin Sheppard's defense to have any sort of shot at success in 2026.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold had an up and down sophomore campaign and did not finish the season due to a shoulder injury.

Speaking with a small group of reporters at the 2026 NFL scouting combine, Sheppard was asked by Lions OnSI what the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back needed to accomplish this upcoming season.

"I need him to be quiet and just play," Sheppard said smiling, but also emphasizing that will be key to get some more production from the former first-round NFL draft pick.

Arnold is outspoken and hosts a podcast, but supporters and the Lions coaching staff are ready for him to take a leap forward out on the field.

"You guys know. I don't know if the media would like that, because I'm sure T.A. gives you guys a lot of things to write on. But no, I talked to, he calls me too much," said Sheppard. "But that kid has a great heart. Man, he wants to be great. But I told him it's a difference in talking about being great and actually being great. And he's starting to understand that.

"It comes with maturity," Shappard commented further. "These are young kids, and I'm not making excuses, but they are. And I remind myself now, I wasn't that talkative, probably. But, I remind myself how I was when I was 22, 23-years-old and how much they don't understand. And they think they do. I think the unique perspective I have is I know that. So I try to meet them halfway, but at the same time T.A. knows I'm going to be very demanding of him this year.

In year three, the coaching staff is going to be even more demanding, given the the defense must perform better than last season.

It's no more of this, 'He's still a puppy. No, no, no, he's not. He's expected to play at a high level. He's doing things right, to make sure his body's in condition and in shape to be able to do it for the long haul, and to make sure we're not on the roller coaster this year. Make sure it's consistent play. He's getting better into shape. (Defensive backs coach) Deshea Townsend, to me, is one of the best I have ever seen and have been around, as far as developing that position. So, I know he's in good hands."