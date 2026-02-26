Michigan EDGE Has 'Stolen' Moves from Aidan Hutchinson

On December 31, 2021, Aidan Hutchinson finished off a storied career with the Michigan Wolverines and started his preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft. A few weeks later, Derrick Moore enrolled early at the University of Michigan to begin his own career.

Hutchinson kept his talents in state, being taken second overall that April by Detroit, where he has since blossomed into a star. Moore, meanwhile, worked his way up the Michigan depth chart, breaking out this year as first-team All-Big Ten.

Naturally, that honor, alongside his 10-sack season, earned him an invite to the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. At the Senior Bowl, Moore rose up draft boards with his power on clear display.

At the scouting combine, Moore revealed some teams that had taken notes of him and had stood out to him, and Detroit was clearly one of the top options, alongside the Baltimore native’s hometown Ravens.

Moore mentioned that one of the main players he models his game after is Jared Verse, who has a similar body style to his, weighing nearly the same and being within an inch of height difference.

“He can dominate, he can be the most physical person on the field,” Moore said on his scouting report of Verse. “I just try to do what he do(es), do the same thing that he has.”

Moore confirmed that he has had a few formal meetings, and confirmed that the Lions were one of the teams that had requested, and gotten, a formal visit from the Michigan man.

When asked what a draft day call from the "313" would mean, the first thing that Moore mentioned was not having to move much from where he is situated in Michigan.

“First, being able to stay in Michigan, I ain’t really got to move and travel anywhere, that would be great,” Moore said, cracking a smile. “I could go right down the road.”

Moore then went on to discuss the impact that it would be to play alongside another Michigan man, as his time did not overlap with Hutchinson and he had not gotten the chance to meet the Lions star.

“But, you know, just being able to play with Hutch, you know, like, as I was coming in and Hutch was leaving out, you know, I ain’t really get to meet Hutch, after he left that 2022 year, and as the time went on, I just watch Hutch a lot,” the fellow Michigan EDGE revealed.

Moore also revealed that Hutchinson was a player who he watched film on, and the NFL Draft hopeful had stolen a couple of Hutchinson’s moves to improve his own game.

“I just see what Hutch did, right from wrong, and, you know, stole a couple moves from his tool box as well,” Moore said. “Just so that can help me improve my game, but it would definitely mean a lot just to play next to Hutch as well.”

Moore does not know if the Motown EDGE rusher has a name for it but called it a "show-and-go." He said the move helped Hutchinson turn into a "ghost" against pass protection.

“I’m not really even sure he knows what it is called,” Moore said with a smile. “But it’s called a ‘show-and-go.’ So, you go speed-to-power, speed-to-power, Hutch was more of a power guy until he turned into a finesse guy in the league. He went power, power, power with it, showing hands, and like turning into a ghost. I definitely took that from him.”