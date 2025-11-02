Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win against Minnesota Vikings
When the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, one of the most compelling one-on-one matchups will be cornerback Amik Robertson against wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Robertson and Jefferson have long been competitors on the gridiron. Both Louisiana natives, Robertson starred at Thibodaux High School, while Jefferson is a product of Destrehan HS.
The two crossed paths often at high school camps before taking different college routes – Robertson to Louisiana Tech and Jefferson to LSU, where he helped lead the Tigers to a national championship in 2019.
Years later, their paths have converged again at the NFL level, with each possessing an immense amount of respect for the other.
"It's always a great opportunity to go against the best," Robertson said of facing Jefferson. "(We) all have a great respect for him. He's a dog, but I'm a dog, too.”
Sunday marks the fourth professional meeting between the two.
In Week 18 last season, Robertson held Jefferson in check, limiting the All-Pro receiver to two catches for 48 yards (on six targets).
Additionally, earlier that same year in Minnesota, Jefferson got the best of the Detroit defensive back once, scoring on a 25-yard fade route. They also met in 2023 when Robertson was still with the Raiders, though Jefferson exited that contest early with an injury.
In their three pro meetings so far, Jefferson has caught 12 of 20 targets for 162 yards and one touchdown.
This season, Robertson has quietly become one of Detroit’s most dependable corners.
Playing a career-high 74 percent of the Lions’ defensive snaps, the 2020 fourth-round pick has allowed 21 receptions on 31 targets with three touchdowns and one interception, per Pro Football Focus.
Jefferson, meanwhile, enters the NFC North divisional tilt as one of the NFL’s most prolific wideouts. But he, too, understands the unique challenge of facing Robertson.
"I love his competitive spirit," Jefferson said of Robertson. "I love the way he approaches the game, his energy, you know, his trash talk, that's all something that I'm used to, with knowing him and playing against him. I just love that type of energy and love that type of competition."
This matchup could play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of Sunday’s divisional affair. If Robertson can again curtail the production of Jefferson, Detroit’s defense will possess a major advantage.
At this present juncture, I’m going to predict that Jefferson ends up with four catches for 56 yards, on six targets, while going head to head with Robertson.