Where Lions' Playoff Odds Stand After Loss to Rams

The Detroit Lions' playoff hopes took a big hit Sunday on the heels of their loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

After squandering a 10-point lead that they built late in the first half, the Lions surrendered 20 unanswered points and couldn't rally back to win against the NFC's No. 1 seed.

To make matters worse, the Chicago Bears regained control of first place in the NFC North division and the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Green Bay Packers lost 34-26 to the Denver Broncos and are now the NFC's No. 7 seed.

Of the two NFC North opponents currently in the playoff picture, the Lions have the better chance of passing the Bears on account of their head-to-head tiebreaker and the opportunity to beat them head-to-head at Soldier Field in Week 18.

Currently, the Lions have a consensus below 50 percent chance to make the playoffs. The NFL's Next Gen Stats is a touch more optimistic, giving the Lions a 41 percent chance to crack the postseason. Meanwhile, The New York Times’ playoff simulator gives the Lions just a 26 percent chance to make the field.

If the Lions win out, however, the New York Times gives them a 94 percent chance to make the postseason.

The Lions now face a must-win situation moving forward over their final three games, which includes a home tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers up next. The Steelers also have plenty to play for, as they hold a one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North.

After the matchup with the Steelers, the Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings on the road on a short week, as those two teams will square off on Christmas Day. Looming after the Christmas showdown is a matchup with the Bears to finish the regular season.

Detroit's closest teams in the chase are the Bears, 49ers and Packers. Though Detroit has a better record than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7), the Buccaneers are currently the NFC South's division leader.

To crack the playoffs, Detroit's most likely path would be to win out and have the Bears lose to either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers.

Here's an updated look at the NFC playoff picture with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Division leaders

1.) Los Angeles Rams (11-3)

2.) Chicago Bears (10-4)

3.) Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)

4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

Wild Card

5.) Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

6.) San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

7.) Green Bay Packers (9-4-1)

In the hunt

8.) Detroit Lions (8-6)

9.) Carolina Panthers (7-7)

10.) Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)

