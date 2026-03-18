Latest Expert Mock Drafts Have Detroit Lions Picking Offensive Lineman

After the first initial wave of 2026 NFL free agency, draft experts have started to release their latest wave of mock drafts.

For the Detroit Lions, there has been a concerted effort to bolster the depth along the offensive line and to plug their biggest hole, which was at the center position.

Despite the handful of free agent signings and a trade that added Juice Scruggs to the Lions' roster, many still believe general manager Brad Holmes will target an offensive lineman early in the upcoming draft.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper recently revealed his latest projection, and Holmes targets Kadyn Proctor at pick No. 17, an offensive lineman out of Alabama.

As Kiper explained, "The Lions entered free agency with a Taylor Decker-sized hole at left tackle after the veteran asked for his release. They signed Larry Borom, but they shouldn't stop there. Proctor's play was a little uneven last season, but I think he can stick at left tackle in the NFL and could help keep Jared Goff upright as Detroit tries to get back to the playoffs. Proctor has 40 starts worth of experience, knows how to take away opponent pass-rush moves and moves very well for a 6-7, 352-pound blocker."

Daniel Jeremiah went in a different direction in his latest 2026 projection. At pick No. 17, the Lions are targeting Monroe Freeling out of Georgia.

Freeling has the most upside of any tackle in this year's draft," Jeremiah explained. "And the Lions have a void to fill at the position after parting ways with ﻿﻿Taylor Decker."

It is interesting to see the wide range of where experts have Freeling being picked.

In facts, Kiper projected Freeling to land at No. 6, selected by the Cleveland Browns.

"The Browns are hitting the reset button on their offensive line. First, they traded for Tytus Howard. Then they signed Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and re-signed Teven Jenkinson the interior. Toss in getting Dawand Jones back from a season-ending knee injury, and this is a completely different unit from what we saw late in 2025," Kiper wrote. "Freeling could be the final piece of the puzzle.

"His decision to declare for this class was originally a little bit of a surprise, considering he had 18 college starts. But I see franchise left tackle traits; he's quick and alert in pass pro, using his long 34¾-inch arms to his advantage."

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