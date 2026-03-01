Lions' 2026 Post-Combine Mock Draft: Addressing Biggest Needs

After a week of intrigue, interviews and testing, the NFL Scouting Combine is coming to a close.

The Detroit Lions met with a significant number of prospects, either informally or formally, and likely will leave Indianapolis with a better idea of how to approach the draft, which is less than two months away.

Here's my latest prediction for how the Lions will attack the 2026 NFL draft with the Scouting Combine coming to a close.

Round 1, pick 17 — Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Lions' biggest needs are on the trenches on both sides of the ball, and with both Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport set to be free agent, finding a second option at defensive end is the first priority.

There is a solid crop of options available early in this year's class, and Howell is a nice fit for the Lions in the first-round. While he received some criticism throughout Combine week for having short arms, he responded with a blazing 4.59 40-yard dash and the fastest pass-rush drill time since Will Anderson in 2023.

Even though there are concerns about apparent physical limitations given his arm length, Howell is an explosive athlete who could be a nice compliment on the opposite side of Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 2, pick 50 — Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Taylor Decker is returning for an 11th NFL season, which lessens the immediate need to find another starting tackle. However, the Lions should learn from the struggles without Frank Ragnow last season and invest in a developmental backup with high-end potential.

Iheanachor met with the Lions this week, and has some very intriguing traits. While he needs some refinement with his technique in the eyes of evaluators, there's plenty of untapped potential. He has starter upside, and developing under Decker and Penei Sewell would only serve him well in his first season.

Round 4, pick 118 — Malik Muhammad III, CB, Texas

The Lions are facing some uncertainty at the cornerback position, with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw coming off injury-riddled seasons and Amik Robertson set to be a free agent. Arnold and Rakestraw are both entering pivotal third seasons, and as a result it would be wise to add more young depth.

In three seasons at Texas, Muhammad totaled three interceptions and 97 combined tackles. He has some positional versatility, and performed well in testing drills this week. There's a lot to like about his athleticism, and he could wind up being a nice chess piece in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

Round 5, pick 155 — Jalen Stroman, S, Notre Dame

With the questions surrounding the health of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, the Lions would be smart to add a young, developmental safety. In a best-case scenario, this prospect would be needed solely for special teams value early, but if there are setbacks with starters this could become an even bigger need.

Stroman had a strong year at Notre Dame, where he transferred after beginning his career at Virginia Tech. He had three tackles for loss amidst his 30 total tackles this year, as well as a 44-yard pick-six on his lone interception. He's best as a box safety in the eyes of evaluators, which fits Detroit's defensive style.

Round 5, pick 180 — Miles Kitselman, TE, Tennessee

This year's group of tight ends appears to be quite deep. There will likely be a solid pack of options available on the third-day of the draft, including Kitselman. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has a well-documented usage of multi-tight end packages, and Kitselman could slot right in as another pass-catching threat alongside Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.

After beginning his career at Alabama, Kitselman played his last two seasons at Tennessee and hauled in a total of 48 catches for 554 yards and six touchdowns. With the third tight end spot being up in the air in recent years, adding a young prospect could stabalize the position.

Round 6, pick 187 — Zxavian Harris, DL, Ole Miss

The Lions will likely have some attrition on the defensive interior, as both DJ Reader and Roy Lopez are set to be free agents. They drafted Tyleik Williams in the first-round last season, which gives them some insurance, but a young option could be helpful for their depth.

Enter Harris, a massive 6-foot-8 nose tackle who was a huge disruptor for the Ole Miss Rebels last season. He finished his final season with nine tackles for loss and three sacks, which helped fuel the Rebels' defense. Now, he could be a nice backup option with high upside for a late-round pick.

Round 6, pick 204 — Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

The Lions have a pressing need for a center of the future, as Graham Glasgow was up and down last season after Frank Ragnow retired. Options currently on roster include Glasgow, Tate Ratledge moving over from guard and newly signed Seth McLaughlin, who is on a futures contract.

Detroit should keep an eye out for an opportunity to draft a true center like Brailsford, who at the very least will compete for the job. If they elect to move Ratledge over, then guard becomes a bigger need. Yet, Brailsford could also have some versatility and slide over to guard in that case.

Round 7, pick 222 — Eli Heidenreich, FB, Navy

Wrapping up this group of picks is a fun, versatile offensive chess piece in Heidenreich. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash and could either line up as a running back, fullback or even wide receiver at the next level.

The Combine performance has put to rest some concerns about his athleticism, and his production certainly indicates that he can be a productive pro. He had nearly 1,000 receiving yards along with 499 rushing yards last year, and while he has an unconventional skill set, the Lions never turn away good football players. This late in the draft, Heidenreich is exactly that and could wind up being a nice surprise in training camp.