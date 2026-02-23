3-Round Mock Draft: Lions Target Auburn Defensive End Early

With the NFL Combine on the horizon, the Detroit Lions get the opportunity to get some questions off to players to determine who is the best fit for the 2026 roster.

Before those interviews and news on who Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are interviewing leak, it is time to make the next attempt at predicting who the Lions will select this April.

With Detroit lacking a third-round pick after trading both 2026 picks away to move up and acquire Isaac TeSlaa, the pressure is on to nail these selections for Holmes & Co.

In this mock draft, the Lions acquire instant starters for both sides of the trenches, and Holmes exits Day 2 as a winner without losing any capital.

Round 1, Pick No. 17: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

This mock draft saw Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano each come off the board by pick No. 15, while Faulk slid down the draft board.

Faulk is a player who fits in the unique position of being both an EDGE and an interior defensive player, as his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame has him large enough to bump inside on third-down situations.

While there is legit concern about his pass-rushing skills, especially one-on-one, Faulk’s run-stopping instincts and skills will benefit Detroit immediately.

With D.J. Reader departing, the Lions need another player who can eat space, and Faulk is an instant option to pair with Tyleik Williams in packages.

Vega Ioane and T.J. Parker were other options considered here, but the best scheme fit for Detroit would be Faulk.

Round 2, Pick No. 50: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

This board fell perfectly for Detroit’s needs, as Blake Miller is the gritty tackle needed to replace Taylor Decker either immediately or within a year or so. Miller was reliable at Clemson, only missing a single practice during his entire tenure with the Tigers.

Miller is young, and has the athleticism and length needed to be a long-time starter in Detroit. He will likely slot in at right tackle, while Penei Sewell bumps to Jared Goff’s blind side.

He has some mechanics that need to be worked on, but his upside, dependability and current talent level are enough to warrant a second-round selection if Detroit takes an EDGE rusher on the opening night of the draft.

Other options at this selection included a small reach for Kansas State center Sam Hecht, a player that NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted as an option to be a “day one starter” with a team like Detroit.

If the NFL Draft plays out like this, expect the Lions to look for another EDGE on Day 3, particularly a player that provides pressure. Some options include Western Michigan’s Nadame Tucker, New Mexico's Keyshawn James-Newby and Duke’s V.J. Anthony.

Another Day 3 priority for Detroit would be the linebacker spot, with options like Indiana’s Aiden Fischer, Buffalo’s Red Murdock and Michigan’s Jimmy Rolder as a few players to keep an eye on.