Lions Backup QB Kyle Allen to Sign With Buffalo Bills

The Detroit Lions will need a new backup quarterback for the 2026 season.

On Monday, during the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, backup quarterback Kyle Allen agreed to a two-year deal to join the Buffalo Bills. Allen was the fourth player to find a new team and depart the Lions on Monday, joining linebacker Alex Anzalone, cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive tackle Roy Lopez. His contract is reportedly two years worth $6.1 million total.

He will return to Buffalo, where he spent the 2023 season as a backup to Josh Allen. Allen has appeared in 34 career games, including three in Detroit in 2026, and has made 19 starts in his career.

Allen originally signed with the Lions during the offseason last year on a one-year deal to compete with Hendon Hooker for the back quarterback job behind Jared Goff. He performed well in the postseason and outdueled Hooker for the job, which led to Hooker being cut from the team ahead of his third season.

Allen appeared only in mop-up duty for the Lions this past season, as starter Jared Goff once again appeared in all 17 games. Allen was 0-for-2 passing in his three appearances.

In his career, Allen has completed 442-of-707 passes for 4,753 yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. His biggest workload came in 2019, when he appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for the Carolina Panthers.

In addition to the Lions, Panthers and Bills, Allen has also spent time with the Washington Commanders, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Houston.

Goff has been a revelation for the Lions since being acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent previous franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. After some struggles in his first NFL season, Goff has become the team's franchise passer and led the team to four straight winning seasons.

The Lions drafted Hooker in the third-round of the 2023 NFL draft. Though Hooker spent most of the 2023 season on injured reserve while rehabbing a knee injury suffered in college, he was the Lions' backup quarterback for most of the 2024 season before the team relegated him upon the signing of Teddy Bridgewater late in the season.

Hooker was outperformed in the preseason leading up to the 2025 campaign by Allen, and as such was waived as part of final cuts. He landed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad and finished the year with the New York Jets.

Detroit has agreed to two signings to this point in free agency, including center Cade Mays and offensive tackle Larry Borom. Teams can make their agreements official beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday when the new league year starts.