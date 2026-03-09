Detroit Lions 2026 Free Agency Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

NFL free agency begins Monday with the legal tampering period, as the teams around the league can begin negotiations during this time.

For the Detroit Lions, there truly is a lot of uncertainty as far as which direction to go, and whether or not they will ultimately have the resources to make a big splash. There have been some big changes to the roster, and the time is coming for the team to fill in some of the gaps that have been created.

With the start of free agency looming, there will always be plenty of rumors circulating throughout the league. As a result, it's important to determine the reality and the fiction of many of those situations.

On Sunday, one such rumor permiated after a report involving Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, who is set to hit the market Monday.

Anzalone's last year in Detroit was a bit of a whirlwind, as it began with him not participating in the start of training camp. He eventually made his displeasure with the team public, and returned to action while eventually agreeing on a revised contract for the final year of his deal.

Now, it seems somewhat unlikely that the veteran linebacker will return in 2026 and beyond. While he's openly stated about his desire to remain with the team he signed with five years ago, it seems as though he's bound for a new team this upcoming season, and two early suitors have emerged.

Two former Lions coordinators are currently head coaches, as Ben Johnson is leading the Chicago Bears and Aaron Glenn is leading the New York Jets. Both of those teams were linked to Anzalone in a report Sunday, and it would be unsurprising if Anzalone chose one of those teams for his new home.

Anzalone was a multi-year defensive captain for the Lions, including when Glenn led the defense. As a result, Glenn or Johnson could view him as essential for setting their culture in the second year of their respective regimes.

The Bears could be big contenders for multiple Lions free agents. They have a need at linebacker after parting ways with Tremaine Edmunds, and Anzalone fits a similar mold that could lead him to have a big role with Johnson and remain in the NFC North.

Chicago could also be a contender for the services of Taylor Decker, who requested his release from the Lions on Friday after 10 years with the team.

The Lions are currently in a tough spot from a salary cap perspective, but have the means to free up a lot of spending power. They have the ability to restructure some of their bigger contracts, which in turn would give them the ability to be contenders for some of the top free agents on the market.

By releasing Graham Glasgow and Decker and trading David Montgomery, the Lions have already freed up some space. They can add even more by moving money around in the contracts of Jared Goff, Alim McNeill, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell.

Ultimately, the Lions have traditionally been a team that lets out few leaks in terms of their interest. They could be in position to make a surprise splash, but there's been few things to reach the media in terms of which direction they'll be looking in free agency.

With the team coming off a disappointing season but still having high expectations for the 2026 season, the next few days are set up to be fascinating as Holmes tries to pilot his team back to the ranks of the contenders in free agency.