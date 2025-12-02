Lions Claim Former Dolphins TE Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions have added more depth to their tight ends room amidst injury concerns.

On Monday, the team added another player at the position by claiming Hayden Rucci off of waivers from the Miami Dolphins. He’s the second tight end added to the organization in as many days, as the team signed Giovanni Ricci to the practice squad on Sunday.

Because he was claimed off of waivers, Rucci will be on the Lions’ active roster right away ahead of their Week 14 battle with the Dallas Cowboys.

The depth is a necessity for the Lions, as they are currently without both of their top tight ends in Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.

LaPorta is expected to be out for the year after suffering a back injury, while Wright could be out for a significant amount of time due to an injury involving his trachea.

The Lions currently have two healthy tight ends on the active roster in Ross Dwelley and Anthony Firkser, while Zach Horton also contributed as a practice squad elevation in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Rucci has played in four games this season with the Dolphins, notching 39 snaps on offense and 42 snaps on special teams to this point in the season. The Wisconsin product has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster before being waived on Nov. 29.

The Dolphins elected to waive him when they recently welcomed back a pair of players off of injured reserve, including tight end Darren Waller and offensive lineman Austin Jackson.

Before the Dolphins parted ways with Rucci, members of the organization had high praise particularly for his ability to contribute to the offense as a run blocker.

“I think Ruc, he’s a machine with working as hard as he can to get the most out of what he wants to get done,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said on Nov. 24. “The one thing that he has is the physicality and a tenacity to him, and that was evident in the preseason when watching his run-blocking. I think that’s just something that a lot of guys, if you play tight end and you love blocking, it’ll show up and you’ll find your way to the field because it’s always a benefit to have guys who love the physical strain.”

Rucci played collegiately at Wisconsin, logging 17 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown in his career. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in the 2024 draft class.

