Detroit Lions Cornerback Wants Fans To Stop Asking About His Health
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw took to social media over this past weekend to share that he was fully healthy and that he has been feeling quite well since December.
Also, he noted, "Fully healthy quit asking been healthy since December."
During training camp last year, the former second-round pick was lost for the season after injuring his shoulder.
After undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, Rakestraw spent the entire 2025 NFL season rehabbing.
He also had the opportunity to return back to Missouri to earn his college degree.
"Yeah, I mean, you hate it for the kid, you hate it. It's not his fault, just one of those tough deals," Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters. "All you can do is try to get it better and rehab, come back stronger and move on. That's all you can do."
During offseason workouts last year, Rakestraw caught the attention of the coaching staff.
"Ennis would be another guy that stood out," Campbell said last June. "It's up to him. He's got an opportunity. We're going to play the best guy. That's what competition's about. The whole roster knows that. If you're the best guy, we're not going to just sit there. It's the best guy.
"He's going to have a chance to compete. We'd like to keep him outside right now and just let him go. He had a good spring. There again, we're in pajamas, but he's going to get a chance to compete and see how much he's grown and what kind of production he can have for us."
Injuries derailed the majority of Rakestraw's rookie season as well. The former Missouri defensive back injured his hamstring and cost him several games, eventually resulting in the team placing him on the injured reserve list.
"Last year I felt like I wasn't available for the most part, and that kind of made me mad and disappointed," Rakestraw said. "Coming in as a rookie you have these goals for yourself. They drafted me and Terrion so I thought I was going to get to play with him a lot. Wound up not happening.
"Life, unfortunately. Being healthy and getting into the playbook and just doing what I know I can do and what they drafted me for," Rakestraw commented further. "I want to look you all face to face and say I did something to help this team win."
Detroit recently added cornerback Roger McCreary to the roster, indicating Rakestraw will again have to compete to show the coaching staff he is worthy of increased playing time.
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!