Ranking Lions' Offseason Moves So Far, from Best to Worst

The Detroit Lions entered the 2026 offseason looking to maintain their standing as a perennial playoff contender in the NFC while also addressing multiple glaring roster holes.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has never been one of the biggest spenders in free agency. However, he has established a reputation for aptly identifying players who mesh with Detroit’s culture and fit the roster.

Thus far this offseason, Holmes has made a number of calculated moves, varying in level of impact.

With that said, here is a ranking of Detroit’s offseason moves so far, ranked from best to worst.

Signing C Cade Mays

Mays slides right in for Graham Glasgow as the Lions’ starting center.

Over the last two seasons, Mays has logged more than 1,200 snaps at center, and has quietly grown into one of the more dependable interior pass-protectors in the game.

He’s allowed just 21 pressures and zero sacks across 756 pass-blocking snaps during that span. Plus, his 98.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating, calculated by Pro Football Focus, was tied for ninth among all qualified centers in 2025.

He’s a significant upgrade over Glasgow, and definitely strengthens the middle of the Lions’ offensive line. This, so far, has been the best move of Detroit’s offseason.

Signing RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco should be an adequate replacement for David Montgomery in the Lions’ backfield.

Pacheco, a violent, downhill runner, much like Montgomery, started 12 games last season for Kansas City, compiling 462 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

With the Chiefs inking Kenneth Walker III to a lucrative contract, it was clear that Pacheco would be looking for employment elsewhere this offseason.

Pacheco will be paired up with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who oversaw a career resurgence for James Conner in 2023 and 2024. Conner surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the aforementioned campaigns.

If Pacheco can stay healthy and find his form from his first two seasons in the league, Detroit would find itself equipped with a potent backfield tandem.

At this juncture, I believe this is easily the Lions’ second best move of the offseason.

Re-Signing CB Rock Ya-Sin

In re-signing Ya-Sin, the Lions are bringing back a savvy veteran who already possesses knowledge of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s system.

Even more importantly, Ya-Sin has proven to be a solid cover corner. He can line up both on the outside and in the slot, and can even play safety when needed, which is especially crucial with the uncertain health of Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee).

Furthermore, he is returning to the Lions on a cost-effective, one-year deal that makes a ton of financial sense. Re-signing Ya-Sin should prove to be a solid depth signing for Holmes & Co. this offseason.

Signing CB Roger McCreary

McCreary, formerly of the Titans and the Rams, will have a chance to get a fresh start in Detroit. The Lions, meanwhile, entered the offseason with a dire need for additional depth in their defensive backfield.

McCreary barely reached the qualifying number of snaps for cornerbacks in 2025, with his 345 snaps ranking 104th out of 114 qualified corners. However, his Pro Football Focus overall mark and coverage grade did rank in the top 30 among players at the position.

With this being a “prove-it” type deal, I believe it’s a solid move for Detroit, and one which could pay huge dividends for the team if numerous key pieces in the secondary succumb to injury once again in 2026.

Re-Signing LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Rodriguez has become a fan favorite in Detroit, thanks to his relentless playing style and special teams contributions.

Re-signing him ensures the Lions retain one of their most reliable depth linebackers and core special teams players. Rodriguez’s instincts and motor make him a valuable rotational piece in Sheppard’s defense.

Even if he never becomes a full-time starter, players like Rodriguez are integral for sustaining success over a long season.

Signing S Christian Izien

The Lions’ addition of Izien is another move designed to bolster Detroit’s depth in the secondary.

With Branch and Joseph both recovering from serious injuries, the Lions needed additional insurance at safety. Izien supplies that and can contribute in multiple defensive packages, as well as on special teams.

While he may not be reliable enough to be a full-time starter, his presence adds some much-needed versatility to Detroit’s defensive backfield.

Signing TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin, a L'Anse Creuse North High School and Central Michigan University product, is a low-risk signing who can push Brock Wright for the No. 2 tight end job during training camp.

He also provides the Lions with some much-needed insurance in case Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta needs extra time to recover from the back injury which prematurely ended his 2025 season.

Overall, there is a bit of concern with Conklin entering his age-31 season, after he was reportedly a healthy scratch with the Los Angeles Chargers on multiple occasions a season ago.

Yet, this remains a shrewd, worthwhile acquisition for the Lions, which entered the offseason with a need for a No. 2 TE. When healthy, Conklin can certainly perform that role admirably.

Signing OL Larry Borom

Borom, a Birmingham (Mich.) Brother Rice High School product, provides Detroit with some valuable depth along the offensive line.

Borom has experience playing both tackle spots, making him a useful swing lineman for Hank Fraley’s position group.

He won’t start unless injuries occur in the Motor City. However, having a player with his versatility on the roster remains of utmost importance.

Re-Signing LB Trevor Nowaske

Re-Signing WR Tom Kennedy

Signing QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater won’t threaten Jared Goff’s status as the Lions’ No. 1 quarterback anytime soon. However, at least he does provide Detroit with an experienced backup behind the veteran starter.

While Bridgewater brings unmeasurable leadership to the quarterbacks room, his on-field ability at this stage in his career is vastly limited.

Subsequently, if Goff were forced to miss an extended period of time, the Lions’ offense would be significantly handcuffed with Bridgewater under center.

Still, Bridgewater provides Detroit with a reasonable insurance policy entering the 2026 campaign.