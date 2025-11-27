Lions Do Not Activate Former Second-Round Pick, Ending Season

The Detroit Lions did not activate a former second-round pick within his 21-day return to practice window, thus ending his season.

Defensive end Josh Paschal was listed as out for Thursday's game and was not activated from the Non-Football Injury list. Because he returned to practice Nov. 5, his 21-day window to return expired Wednesday.

NFL rules indicate that players have 21 days to return to practice while on an injury list, and if they do not return within that span then they revert back to their injury list for the remainder of the season. Paschal will officially be sidelined for the remainder of the year, and his 2025 season ends without an appearance in a regular season game.

This season was a pivotal one for the 2022 second-round pick, as he is in the final year of his rookie contract. He was originally placed on the NFI list ahead of the start of training camp, and recently revealed that it was because of back surgery.

Detroit was taking it slow with his recovery for precautionary purposes, but evidently didn't see enough to activate the defender prior to the expiration of the allotted time.

"It's a back (injury) is what it is, and there again, he is improving," Campbell said in late October. "We're trying to be smart and take it as far as we can. He's got a few more things to show us before we're ready to open the window for him to practice."

Injuries have been an unfortunate theme in Paschal's professional career. He missed most of training camp during his rookie season with a hernia, and has yet to play a full season. In 36 career games, Paschal has 62 combined tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

The Kentucky product has an inspiring story, as he beat stage 3B acral lentiginous melanoma in his foot during his collegiate career and was a multi-year captain for the Wildcats.

Paschal was the 46th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions' draft class from that year also includes Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph and Malcolm Rodriguez.

Paschal was listed among five players ruled out and eight players ruled questionable in Detroit's final injury report prior to their Thanksgiving matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Two key defenders were ruled questionable, as both Marcus Davenport and Terrion Arnold could return to action Thursday.

More from Lions OnSI: