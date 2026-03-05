Latest Detroit Lions Pre-Draft Visit May Signal End For Kalif Raymond

The Detroit Lions have hosted Marshall wide receiver Demarcus Lacey on a pre-draft visit. If he lands in Motown, it could signal the end for veteran returner Kalif Raymond.

This is the second reported pre-draft visit, as it was reported earlier that Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West has also met with the Lions.

In 2025, Lacey recorded 65 receptions for 769 yards and five touchdowns.

The talented offensive weapon has showcased his versatility at the collegiate level, as he can also play running back and is a solid returner.

According to his Marshall bio, "Lacey comes to Marshall from Jacksonville State where he played for Marshall offensive coordinator Rod Smith. Lacey played in seven games for the Gamecocks before suffering a season-ending injury. Caught eight passes for 84 yards in 2024. Prior to Jacksonville State, Lacey played at North Alabama where he was the Lions’ leading rusher with 589 yards in 2023."

What it means for veteran Kalif Raymond

Veteran Kalif Raymond is now an unrestricted free agent. A two-year, $10,500,000 contract was completed following the end of the 2025 season.

Last year, the 31-year-old broke the Lions' franchise record for all-time punt return yards. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp was asked about the milestone in his last media session of the season.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. Five years together and he’s been incredible. I mean thank goodness we got him. I remember five years ago when I first got here and we didn’t have a returner and it was like, ‘Man, who’s it going to be?’ And the pro scouts came down to my office and said, ‘Hey, what do you think about this guy?’ I’m like, ‘Man, I’d take him in a heartbeat.’ So, it was great," said Fipp. "I mean they did a great job of finding him. He’s obviously done an incredible job and a huge part of it’s the returner by himself.

"That being said, there’s obviously been a number of good players around him that have played hard and helped him out, so it’s good. You hate to see him break the record on a game we lose. You want it to happen on a game you win ultimately," Fipp added further. "So, that was too bad. But yeah, I’m happy for him. There couldn’t be a better person to get that done.”

