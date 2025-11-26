Lions Rule Out Five Players, Announce Flurry of Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions made a series of roster moves ahead of their Thanksgiving showdown with the Green Bay Packers, including the official announcement of a star returning from retirement.

Center Frank Ragnow is officially back with the team after announcing his retirement in the offseason. With the deadline for a player to return from the reserve/retired list being prior to the team's Week 13 game, Ragnow is back with the team just one day before their matchup with Green Bay.

Additionally, the team activated two players from injury lists, signed two from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated two players from the practice squad.

Both defensive end Marcus Davenport and offensive lineman Miles Frazier have been activated, with Davenport returning from injured reserve and Frazier from PUP. Additionally, the team signed tight end Anthony Firkser and wide receiver Tom Kennedy to the active roster, and elevated offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and tight end Zach Horton from the practice squad for Thursday's game.

Davenport and Frazier were both officially designated as questionable for Thursday's game.

In a corresponding roster move, the Lions waived running back Craig Reynolds. The team also parted ways with defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson and cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Nick Whiteside on Tuesday to help clear space for their roster additions.

Detroit is adding depth at tight end with Sam LaPorta out for the season and Brock Wright being among five players ruled out for Thursday's game. Joining Wright on the inactive list this week are center Graham Glasgow, safety Kerby Joseph, wide receiver Kalif Raymond and defensive end Josh Paschal.

The Lions did not activate Paschal from the Non-Football Injury list. They opened his 21-day return to practice clock on Nov. 5, and the deadline to activate him was Wednesday. With the team not activating him, it appears as though he will return to NFI and be out for the season.

With Glasgow out and Ragnow not expected to be active for Thursday's game, Eguakun was elevated from the practice squad as depth at the center position. It will likely be either he or veteran Trystan Colon starting at center.

Detroit had three other offensive linemen ruled questionable, as Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell and Tate Ratledge were among the eight players with that designation. Other players ruled questionable include wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, running back Sione Vaki and cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Reynolds has been with the Lions since the 2021 season, carving out a niche as a dependable depth option in the backfield. However, in recent weeks he had been a scratch behind Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors, both of whom have contributed on special teams.

