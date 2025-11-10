Lions Fans Express Excitement, Elation Dan Campbell Is Calling Plays
The Detroit Lions got back to their winning ways after a disappointing divisional loss last week.
Head coach Dan Campbell's streak without losing consecutive games since the 2022 season rolled on Sunday, as the team defeated the Washington Commanders handily to move to 6-3 on the season. Currently, the Lions sit in a tie for second-place in the NFC North ahead of Green Bay's Monday matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Packers currently lead the division at 5-2-1 heading into Monday's game. Green Bay beat Detroit head to head in Week 1.
The Lions rolled offensively, with the team making a change to the play-calling as Campbell took over for offensive coordinator John Morton. Under Campbell's leadership, the Lions scored on each of their first eight drives, including five touchdowns, en route to the victory.
Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs connected to get the game going, as Gibbs burst open on a Texas route and hauled in a pass from Goff for a 14-yard touchdown. After the Commanders responded with a field goal, Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown to make it 14-3.
Tensions flared in the second quarter, with the Lions driving down into the Commanders' red zone. Gibbs scored a 13-yard touchdown, and Commanders defensive lineman DaRon Payne was ejected for throwing an open-handed punch at St. Brown. Detroit went for two on the ensuing conversion attempt, and got it thanks to a David Montgomery run.
The Lions would up their lead to 25-10 at the half thanks to a Jake Bates field goal, then extend it with a touchdown pass from Goff to Jameson Williams. It was a big day for Williams, who surpassed 100 receiving yards for the second time this season with 119 on six catches.
Washington would try to keep it close with a touchdown from Marcus Mariota to Deebo Samuel, but the Lions answered with another Gibbs touchdown run. Gibbs became the latest player in NFL history to surpass 40 career touchdowns before turning 24, joining Lions legend Barry Sanders along with Randy Moss, Jim Brown and Emmitt Smith.
The Commanders cut the lead to 41-22 with a touchdown from Mariota to Ben Sinnott, but were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick. Detroit turned the game over to Kyle Allen, who led the team to a field goal.
Lions fans were thrilled with the performance of the offense after weeks of inconsistency, and believe that Campbell should continue to dial up the offense in the coming weeks.
