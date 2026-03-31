Lions Fans Express Shock, Others Support Frank Ragnow Decision
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A decision made by the Detroit Lions organization has sent shockwaves across the internet, splitting the fanbase.
Former players, pundits and fans took to social media to share their surprise, support or disappointment in the Lions deciding to force offensive lineman Frank Ragnow to return a portion of his signing bonus.
Former Lions safety Quandre Diggs posted, "Love the Lions but with seeing how other franchises have handled these situations it may be time to change how you’ve done things in the past."
Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who played in Motown for the last five seasons, shared, "Played through fractured throat, one week post meniscus clean up w/ stitches barely out, inoperable/unrepairable toe, etc. 'Hey let me get that prorated signing bonus back.' Do business as business is being done."
Not all NFL teams require players to give back a portion of their signing bonus.
Many expected the Indianapolis Colts to ask quarterback Andrew Luck for a significant portion of his signing bonus back, due to the abruptness of his retirement at such a young age.
A reporter indicated that it was time for the organization to stop the tradition of asking players for money back when they retire.
"Yeah this is nonsense Sheila Hamp needs to stop this now," Nick Baumgardner shared. "And having Rod Wood cite ‘tradition’ as a reason why a guy who fractured his throat for you had to give money back is bull***t."
Some fans wondered how Ragnow felt about the team taking some money back, given the sacrifices he made during his playing days.
The former first-round pick played hurt, stayed in games when others may have been out of action and embodied the culture the current regiment has emphasized the last six years.
A fan expressed, "I'm hoping this is one area that gets better with Rod Wood being gone, this is something I don't support. In reality it's probably a Ford problem though."
Not all of the fanbase was upset with the controversial decision made.
One supporter shared, "My company paid me a signing bonus of nearly $30k, and part of the contract I signed said that I was agreeing to a minimum 2 years of work. If I quit before 2 years, I would have been required to pay back a portion of my bonus. This isn’t unusual, no need for bleeding hearts."
Here is a sample of the reaction online to the team again deciding it was in the best interest of the organization to take money back from a popular player.
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!