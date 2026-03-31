Lions Fans Express Shock, Others Support Frank Ragnow Decision

A decision made by the Detroit Lions organization has sent shockwaves across the internet, splitting the fanbase.

Former players, pundits and fans took to social media to share their surprise, support or disappointment in the Lions deciding to force offensive lineman Frank Ragnow to return a portion of his signing bonus.

Former Lions safety Quandre Diggs posted, "Love the Lions but with seeing how other franchises have handled these situations it may be time to change how you’ve done things in the past."

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who played in Motown for the last five seasons, shared, "Played through fractured throat, one week post meniscus clean up w/ stitches barely out, inoperable/unrepairable toe, etc. 'Hey let me get that prorated signing bonus back.' Do business as business is being done."

Not all NFL teams require players to give back a portion of their signing bonus.

Many expected the Indianapolis Colts to ask quarterback Andrew Luck for a significant portion of his signing bonus back, due to the abruptness of his retirement at such a young age.

A reporter indicated that it was time for the organization to stop the tradition of asking players for money back when they retire.

"Yeah this is nonsense Sheila Hamp needs to stop this now," Nick Baumgardner shared. "And having Rod Wood cite ‘tradition’ as a reason why a guy who fractured his throat for you had to give money back is bull***t."

Some fans wondered how Ragnow felt about the team taking some money back, given the sacrifices he made during his playing days.

The former first-round pick played hurt, stayed in games when others may have been out of action and embodied the culture the current regiment has emphasized the last six years.

A fan expressed, "I'm hoping this is one area that gets better with Rod Wood being gone, this is something I don't support. In reality it's probably a Ford problem though."

Not all of the fanbase was upset with the controversial decision made.

One supporter shared, "My company paid me a signing bonus of nearly $30k, and part of the contract I signed said that I was agreeing to a minimum 2 years of work. If I quit before 2 years, I would have been required to pay back a portion of my bonus. This isn’t unusual, no need for bleeding hearts."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the team again deciding it was in the best interest of the organization to take money back from a popular player.

Welp I wonder how he handled it. Might be why that door was slammed shut. Theoretically that hamstring could be healed 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — C HENRY (@CHEN313) March 31, 2026

I'm hoping this is one area that gets better with Rod Wood being gone, this is something I don't support. In reality it's probably a Ford problem though. — Isiah Sanders (@MrZaySanders) March 31, 2026

This team is so stupid, it’s unreal. — realpb (@p91953100) March 31, 2026

Shelia has you(most of you)all fooled.

Brad is an employee Rod(who I despise) is an employee.

They don’t go rogue they don’t make decisions without the approval of their boss and that boss is Shelia FORD Hamp

Apples and trees Folks — Grandpa SilverRush (@jpointez) March 31, 2026

My company paid me a signing bonus of nearly $30k, and part of the contract I signed said that I was agreeing to a minimum 2 years of work. If I quit before 2 years, I would have been required to pay back a portion of my bonus. This isn’t unusual, no need for bleeding hearts. — Civil Savage (@civil_savage86) March 31, 2026

yeah this is nonsense Sheila Hamp needs to stop this now



and having Rod Wood cite ‘tradition’ as a reason why a guy who fractured his throat for you had to give money back is bullshit https://t.co/8lwWfhQItK — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) March 31, 2026

Love the Lions but with seeing how other franchises have handled these situations it may be time to change how you’ve done things in the past. https://t.co/okJ9ejNNWG — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 31, 2026

This is not unusual for NFL team — the recent slander of our coaches & front office is something to be studied. So many fans want flashy FA signings but get bunched up when we run the team like a business. Paid for services rendered. — Laker One (@LakerOne9) March 31, 2026

Why is this unfortunate or bad? He retired well before the contract ended. I guarantee there was language in the contract protecting the Lions in case something like this happened. Do you get paid for work you don’t do? Neither should he! — PCApperson (@ChrisApper35481) March 31, 2026