Lions Fans Irate About Offensive Struggles, 'Boneheaded Mistakes'
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to jump up the NFC playoff standings and remain in first-place in the NFC North with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
In front of a national audience in primetime, however, the Lions were unable to overcome five failed fourth-down conversion attempts and ultimately lost 16-9 to the defending Super Bowl champions. As a result, the Lions will enter Week 12 outside of the playoff picture at 6-4.
The loss also dropped the Lions to third-place in the NFC North, behind the Green Bay Packers and first-place Chicago Bears who both won on Sunday. Detroit will have opportuities to get back at both teams with matchups late in the year, and currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bears thanks to their Week 2 win.
However, Sunday's game was a big missed opportunity. Defensively, the Lions played at a high level for much of the game and kept the Eagles at bay despite starting in disadvantageous positions due to the offense's failed conversions.
Detroit turned the ball over on downs five times, including once inside Philadelphia’s 5-yard line and once on a failed fake punt.
Quarterback Jared Goff struggled for most of the game, completing 14-of-37 passes for 255 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St.Brown was also uncharacteristically off, catching just two of his 12 targets for 42 yards.
Entering Sunday's game, the Lions' offense ranked second in the league in scoring. However, they were held to just nine points and one touchdown. The score came in the second quarter on a 40-yard pass from Goff to Jameson Williams.
On the touchdown, Williams was assessed a 15-yard penalty for his celebration. On the ensuing extra point, which turned into a 47-yard attempt, kicker Jake Bates missed through windy conditions.
Lions fans expressed frustration with the decisions made in Sunday’s loss, as Campbell’s aggressiveness did not pay off.
Additionally, fans voiced disappointment with the performance of the team’s offensive line performance. Goff had several passes batted down or deflected, including one that was picked off by Cooper DeJean.
Detroit did a solid job of keeping the Eagles at bay defensively, including a fourth-down stop that set up Bates’ field goal that pulled them within a score in the fourth quarter. However, the effort wasn’t enough.
On the game’s final possession, Detroit’s victory hopes officially ended when Rock Ya-Sin was whistled for pass interference.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions' 16-9 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.