Al-Quadin Muhammad Departing Lions Adds Compensatory Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions did not make the decision to retain the services of veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

As a result, the team presently possesses a 2027 seventh-round compensatory draft pick. Future picks added are subject to change, depending on if general manager Brad Holmes makes the decision to sign additional free agents.

Recent additions in free agency, cornerback Roger McCreary and tight end Tyler Conklin, were not qualifying free agents, so their additions do not factor into the formula.

The current formula credits the Lions with signing two qualifying free agents (Cade Mays, Larry Borum), while four departures factor in (Muhammad, Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson and Roy Lopez).

As a result of losing four free agents and gaining two, the team currently sits with two compensatory picks in 2027: one in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.

Muhammad told reporters at his introductory Buccaneers press conference he was unsure why he did not remain in Detroit.

“I don’t really know with Detroit, or how they thought about it, or exactly what went into it," said Muhammad. "And I don’t really care. I’m in Tampa, and I’m happy to be in Tampa. And if I’m not mistaken, they’re on a schedule this year, so I’m excited about that. And I do love Detroit, and it was amazing. It was amazing.

“It’s a great organization, and I appreciate them for giving me the opportunity to go out there and do some great things, and I look forward to also playing against them.”

Muhammad spoke with Lions defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers about what it is like playing for Tampa Bay and coach Todd Bowles.

“He was coaching in Tampa, so me and him spoke and he said it would be a great fit,” Muhammad explained. “He said I really like it , so I knew there was some familiarity there. So, I felt really confident, and I felt happy about it, excited about it.”

Muhammad joins Anzalone in Tampa Bay. Both have become close friends, and are looking forward to playing together again for another NFL season.

“He’s a great, instinctive, smart football player. Me and him are really close, really good friends," said Muhammad. "So, I’m super excited to be able to be on a new team and still play with him. So, it’s amazing. I’m excited about it, just to have somebody that you’ve been out there in games, live action with.

"I just know what he’s about, and he’s always the standard," Muhammad commented further. "So, I'm just really happy and excited to be out there with 'Anzo' and to be on a new team, new organization.”

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