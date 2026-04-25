Detroit Lions Fill Defensive Tackle Void With Selection of Skyler Gill-Howard

The Detroit Lions have made their sixth selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the 205th overall pick (sixth-round), the team targeted Texas Tech defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard.

A former scout-team linebacker at Northern Illinois, he made a strong impact playing along the defensive line for the Red Raiders.

The talented defender fills a void left by Roy Lopez and DJ Reader.

According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, "Every prospect takes a different journey to the NFL’s doorstep, and Gill-Howard is no exception. He made the transition to the defensive line without sacrificing his athleticism, which allows him to slice through gaps and work down the line of scrimmage. Though built with solid mass, he lacks ideal size and length for trench work, which often puts him at a disadvantage. His leadership capabilities won’t go unnoticed by NFL coaches, however."

On Day 3, the team has been fortunate to land a linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver. Reviews have been mostly favorable, as the selections of Jimmy Rolder, Keith Abney and Kendric Law have been met with positive acclaim.

On Friday evening, general manager Brad Holmes shared the influence defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers had on early draft selections.

“They are a huge help on the vision aspect," said Holmes. "Obviously, they evaluate the players, and we have good meetings. We have good dialogue because there are some guys that we will see differently. There’s some guys that maybe I might like the football player, but just not really sure where he’s going to fit.

"I will say this, what’s been cool about Shep is his open-mindedness," Holmes continued. "If a guy has a skillset, let’s call it a superpower, he’s not going to be rigid and say, ‘Well, he doesn’t fit in this box, so he can’t.’ This guy does this well, then we are going to find a place for him to do that. They are very helpful with their evaluations, their experience, and then just also, fitting that vision.”

Barring any trades, the Lions will make their next selection in the seventh-round (No. 222).

Lions 2026 Draft Selections

Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Round 2, pick 44: Derrick Moore, DE, Michigan



Round 4, pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan



Round 5, pick 157: Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State

Round 5, pick 168: Kendric Law, WR, Kentucky

Remaining Lions draft picks

Round 7, pick 222