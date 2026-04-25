Detroit Lions Fill Defensive Tackle Void With Selection of Skyler Gill-Howard
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The Detroit Lions have made their sixth selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.
With the 205th overall pick (sixth-round), the team targeted Texas Tech defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard.
A former scout-team linebacker at Northern Illinois, he made a strong impact playing along the defensive line for the Red Raiders.
The talented defender fills a void left by Roy Lopez and DJ Reader.
According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, "Every prospect takes a different journey to the NFL’s doorstep, and Gill-Howard is no exception. He made the transition to the defensive line without sacrificing his athleticism, which allows him to slice through gaps and work down the line of scrimmage. Though built with solid mass, he lacks ideal size and length for trench work, which often puts him at a disadvantage. His leadership capabilities won’t go unnoticed by NFL coaches, however."
On Day 3, the team has been fortunate to land a linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver. Reviews have been mostly favorable, as the selections of Jimmy Rolder, Keith Abney and Kendric Law have been met with positive acclaim.
On Friday evening, general manager Brad Holmes shared the influence defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers had on early draft selections.
“They are a huge help on the vision aspect," said Holmes. "Obviously, they evaluate the players, and we have good meetings. We have good dialogue because there are some guys that we will see differently. There’s some guys that maybe I might like the football player, but just not really sure where he’s going to fit.
"I will say this, what’s been cool about Shep is his open-mindedness," Holmes continued. "If a guy has a skillset, let’s call it a superpower, he’s not going to be rigid and say, ‘Well, he doesn’t fit in this box, so he can’t.’ This guy does this well, then we are going to find a place for him to do that. They are very helpful with their evaluations, their experience, and then just also, fitting that vision.”
Barring any trades, the Lions will make their next selection in the seventh-round (No. 222).
Lions 2026 Draft Selections
Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Round 2, pick 44: Derrick Moore, DE, Michigan
Round 4, pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
Round 5, pick 157: Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State
Round 5, pick 168: Kendric Law, WR, Kentucky
Remaining Lions draft picks
Round 7, pick 222
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!