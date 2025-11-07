Lions Give Updated D.J. Reed Return Timeline
The Detroit Lions may still need to wait for a couple of weeks until their star cornerback returns to action.
Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about D.J. Reed's health prior to practice on Friday, as he has been rehabbing from a hamstring injury.
“Reed’s doing well. I don’t know if I can give you that timeline," said Campbell. "There again, I’d say early December. Somewhere in there. But he’s looking good, he’s getting better and better.”
In his absence, the Lions have trusted Amik Robertson, Arthur Maulet, Rock Ya-Sin and Nick Whiteside to fill-in.
Even thought Maulet was unable to make the key play in coverage, late in the game against the Vikings, Detroit's coaching staff has been impressed with how quickly he learned the playbook and his consistency.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked why he trusts the veteran defensive back.
“Because of what he’s shown since he’s been here. I go off what my eyes see. Not narratives, not what round, not where you’re from, not what you look like," said Sheppard. "I go off when I hit play, what does that show me? And it shows a guy that’s been in here since day one, since we’ve had that player Arthur Maulet, put his head down and done everything we’ve asked.
"He’s learned this playbook. He’s absolutely learned this playbook," Sheppard added. "One of the best disguises I’ve seen all year was on the free run when Jack (Campbell) got through, should’ve been second-and-9 or something like, and Jack got a 15-yard penalty, which we worked so we could be in compliance with the NFL, rolling off to the side of the quarterback when we sack him."
Even though the Vikings iced the game late by extending a drive the Lions needed to stop, it does. not mean Maulet is going to be replaced quickly.
In fact, Sheppard indicted if the game is on the line again, Maulet would be tasked again with playing press man coverage.
"Just things like that. He stood up when asked," said Sheppard. "I mean, he made a tremendous play in the Tampa game, everybody was talking about him like he was Deion Sanders. Then he gave up the pass, I’m seeing, ‘Why you do this, why that?’ No, if the game’s on the line, it’s going to be Arthur Maulet in press man and he’s going to find a way to get the ball out of the basket.”