Who Holds Edge in Lions-Commanders Matchup?
The Detroit Lions are looking to continue their track record of winning after a loss under Dan Campbell. They will get their next opportunity on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
Washington is coming off a loss of its own, which included quarterback Jayden Daniels suffering a significant injury. For two teams that are looking to be in the playoff mix, Sunday's game holds pivotal stakes. Detroit is clinging to the final Wild Card spot, while the Commanders are currently on the outside looking in.
Here is a breakdown of how the Lions and Commanders match up in Sunday’s game.
Lions’ offense vs. Commanders’ defense
The Lions’ offense has been sputtering, and the Vikings appear to have identified a weakness with their game plan last week. By getting interior pressure, the Vikings showed that the Lions have issues protecting against unique stunts.
As a result, more of the same can be expected and the Lions’ adjustments will be tested. Further complicating matters is the fact that several offensive linemen are dealing with injuries. Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker both returned to practice Thursday, though, which is a positive development.
Washington’s defense has struggled to this point in the year, ranking 28th in total defense, 22nd against the run and 29th against the pass. As a result, the Lions could have a big day if the group is clicking.
Based on sheer star-power, the Lions hold the edge. However, defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn has shown he can scheme to attack the Lions’ weaknesses in the past.
Edge: Lions
Commanders’ offense vs. Lions’ defense
Washington’s offense took a big hit yet again when Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow. As a result, the Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
The Lions will be tasked with battling a Commanders team that has seen better days offensively, as they have struggled with consistency in part due to Daniels suffering multiple injuries.
Washington has plenty of skill players at its disposal, but injuries have been an unfortunate theme. Terry McLaurin remains injured, and the run game hasn’t quite developed the way the team envisioned.
There will be plenty of weight on Mariota’s shoulders Sunday, and the Lions’ defense is getting healthier even with Kerby Joseph still not practicing and on the verge of potentially missing a third straight game.
If Washington remains without its playmakers, it will be tough sledding for them offensively. Detroit’s pass-rush should be able to wreak havoc with their pass-rush, as Aidan Hutchinson will lead the charge.
Edge: Lions
Quarterbacks
Goff's flaws were shown in spurts in the loss to Minnesota last week, as he was under consistent duress thanks to the Vikings' varied interior pressures. In a calm pocket, however, he remains one of the best and most consistent passers in the league.
On the opposite side, it's expected that Marcus Mariota will make his fourth start and sixth appearance of the season. He's recorded 639 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in that span and remains a threat to use his legs with 122 rushing yards.
Mariota has carved out a nice career as a backup after struggling as a starter with the Tennessee Titans. Through stints with the Titans, Raiders, Falcons, Eagles and now Commanders, he's been able to step in when needed.
However, Goff gives his team the upper hand more often than not, and holds the advantage in this category based on longevity and consistency.
Edge: Lions
Special teams
Special teams was a struggle on Sunday for the Lions, as they gave up 164 kick return yards to Myles Price and had a field goal block. There have been some uncharacteristic struggles with Dave Fipp's group, and Jake Bates has not been as consistent through the first eight games as he was last year.
Detroit still has the pieces in place to be solid in this area, in part thanks to Kalif Raymond being a threat to generate a big return on every punt. However, Jacob Saylors and company haven't been as explosive on kick returns in the new dynamic kick off.
On the Commanders side, injuries have been a factor. Kicker Matt Gay is back after missing time with an injury, while kick returner Luke McCaffrey is out for the year with a broken collarbone.
Ultimately, a lack of true firepower on both sides makes this a draw, and whomever succeeds could ultimately give their team the upper hand.
Edge: Even
Coaching
Dan Campbell and Dan Quinn both took different journeys to get where they are to this point, and both have a background on different sides of the ball. Campbell trained on the offensive side under Sean Payton, while Quinn is a defensive mind who has made good on a second chance after a stint coaching the Atlanta Falcons.
As for the coordinators, the Lions are relying on two first-year options while the Commanders have second-year offensive and defensive coordinators in Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Whitt Jr. Last year, Kingsbury's offense diced up the Lions' defense, and he's one of the more creative offensive minds.
Ultimately, the matchup will boil down to who can control the line of scrimmage, as doing so will allow the team to be more in tune with their identity. Detroit wants to pound the rock, while the Commanders are trying to use a multi-faceted attack with Mariota behind center.
Detroit's staff doesn't have the longevity of the Commanders, but has had plenty of recent success. This coaching matchup equates to a raw, with the line of scrimmage set to be a massive part of which team ultimately comes out on top.
Edge: Even