Lions GM Is 'Pessimistic' Planner, Hoping For Best With Terrion Arnold

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes explained in a recent podcast interview a little about how he operates in terms of his planning style, and how he addresses players dealing with off the field issues.

In a nearly 60-minute podcast interview with the "Lions Collective," Holmes was asked about Terrion Arnold recently being named in a court order surrounding alleged acquaintances being charged with robbery and kidnapping, stemming from thefts at an Airbnb.

At this time, Arnold has not been charged with anything, but the case is still ongoing for others involved in the serious legal matter.

Holmes did not shy away from providing insight regarding how he is handling the matter, noting he is prepared for each and every outcome that could be possible.

In a bit of a revealing moment, he indicated he is more of a pessimistic planner, choosing to look at all of the worse-case scenarios that could impact the team.

“You’re aware of everything, so that’s really about the most that I can say about that,” Holmes expressed. “I could say there’s not one thing that you’re not aware of, that you don’t think about, any situation, whether it’s something that a player went through off the field or something that a player is going through on the field, from a medical standpoint. I’m just more of a, let’s call it a pessimistic planner.

"I just like to prepare myself for that. I’m not saying that something’s going to come out the worst, but that’s how I prepare in all situations," Holmes commented further. "But, I always hope for the best, as well. That’s kind of my way of saying that we look at every single avenue, every single possible outcome, and make sure that we’re prepared.”

Detroit added defensive back Roger McCreary in free agency and are hoping Arnold is able to rebound after an injury-riddled 2025 season.

The former first-round pick dealt with a shoulder injury and was not able to complete the season. He was placed on injured reserve, after it was announced in early December that he would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Ennis Rakestraw and D.J. Reed are also seeking to get healthier in order to have a productive 2026 campaign.

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