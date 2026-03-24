5 Takeaways From Brad Holmes 'Lions Collective' Podcast Interview

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been at the forefront of discussions this offseason, as his intriguing free agency approach has generated opinions from across the fan base.

On Tuesday, Holmes sat down with a collection of Lions beat reporters to explain his approach. The 'Lions Collective' podcast, which features Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network, Jeff Iafrate of Crunch Time Sports, The Athletic's Colton Pouncy and 97.1 The Ticket's Will Burchfield, interviewed Holmes for just under an hour covering plenty of topics surrounding the Lions' offseason.

Here are five takeaways from Holmes' interview with the collection of reporters.

Lions aren't done in free agency

The Lions have been busy in free agency. Though Holmes hasn't made many high profile splashes, the team has made double digit additions. With the exception of center Cade Mays, who signed a three-year deal, the team has focused on adding players on one-year, prove-it contracts.

With the team still possessing around $23 million in cap space, Holmes told the collection of reporters that he and the franchise are still actively looking for players to add ahead of the start of offseason workouts and the NFL Draft.

Holmes noted that the team may not sign anybody ahead of the draft, but he is actively having conversations with agents and pursuing potential additions. This process will continue beyond the draft.

Montgomery trade explained

The Lions parted ways with a key player on their offense earlier this offseason, trading running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and two draft picks. The move ended what had become a saga about Montgomery's future after a down 2025 season.

After Jahmyr Gibbs emerged as the lead back, Montgomery's role dipped from being called upon often to a secondary rotation piece. As a result, Holmes admitted that there were going to be less opportunities available and that led to the conversations between he and both Montgomery and his agent.

After coming to the conclusion that moving on was best for both the player and the team, the focus became getting an adequate return in a trade. Holmes wished Montgomery the best, and noted that his impact both on the field and in the locker room will be missed.

Extensions are impacting offseason approach

Mays is the only multi-year contract the Lions have given to an external free agent this offseason, and there is some intentionality behind that approach. Holmes knows that there are players deserving of lengthy extensions already on their roster, and it's apparent that this is guiding their process.

The draft class of 2023 is extension-eligible this offseason, and for the Lions that group of players includes Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch. As a result, there could be some hefty money hitting the Lions' books in future years.

With several high-profile players already receiving extensions, the Lions will have to be smart with their maneuvers to ensure they can pay all these players. The general manager noted that big extensions could be coming, and this process could start as soon as this offseason.

Brad Holmes breaks down WHY the Detroit Lions are doing one-year deals in free agency:



“We know what kind of FINANCIAL RESTRAINTS we were in… for what we’re trying to do with these EXTENSIONS that we have upcoming”



Some BIG EXTENSIONS coming up? 👀 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/7lRM2DoL7L — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) March 24, 2026

Addressing the EDGE position in free agency

The Lions have been viewed as a team that would benefit greatly from adding another premium contributor to their defensive line opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Though they've added two players in D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner, neither player necessarily quells the need as a top contributor.

Holmes addressed this Tuesday, noting that the EDGE position is among the most valuable in the league and as a result players cost a premium. When the team committed to early contracts with Cade Mays and Larry Borom, the GM admitted that those moves took them out of the running for some of the top EDGE free agents.

Could Sewell move to LT?

The Lions parted ways with Taylor Decker this offseason, granting his request for a release after 10 seasons playing left tackle for the team. As a result, Decker leaves a substantial void protecting Jared Goff's blind side.

One option for solving this that is openly being debated would be to move Penei Sewell to left tackle, as the Oregon product has been an All-Pro contributor on the right side. Holmes noted that Sewell could be the answer at the position due to his athleticism and versatility.

In five seasons, Sewell has earned All-Pro honors three times. Newly signed tackle Larry Borom has played right tackle for a majority of his career, and as a result a flip could be in the works for Sewell.