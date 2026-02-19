Lions Have Two Clear Internal Candidates To Replace Rod Wood

After a decade of leadership, Rod Wood is stepping down as team president/CEO of the Detroit Lions, setting the stage for one of the most important front-office decisions of the Sheila Hamp era.

Wood will remain with the organization during a global search conducted by Russell Reynolds Associates, but the franchise’s next president will play a pivotal role in sustaining Detroit’s rise from NFC North cellar-dwellers to perennial playoff contender.

While an external hire is certainly possible, two internal candidates stand out as ideal successors: Chris Spielman and Mike Disner.

Chris Spielman, Special Assistant to the Owner and CEO

Few individuals are more closely tied to the Lions’ cultural transformation than Spielman.

A franchise legend and the team’s all-time leading tackler, Spielman returned to the organization in 2021 as special assistant to Hamp and Wood.

From the outset of Hamp’s tenure, there was a concerted effort to surround ownership with trusted football minds. Spielman has been pivotal to that shift.

He assisted in the interview and hiring processes for general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, two moves widely credited with reshaping the trajectory of the franchise.

Spielman’s value lies in the trust he’s built with Hamp. He operates at the highest level of the organization and has Hamp’s ear.

Known for his bright football mind and no-nonsense leadership style, he has helped establish a culture rooted in accountability and toughness. The Lions’ ascent from irrelevancy to playoff contenders coincides directly with his involvement in the front office.

Elevating Spielman would signal continuity. It would reinforce that the Lions are doubling down on the football-first approach that has fueled their turnaround.

Players and coaches already respect him, and fans view him as both credible and authentic.

The primary concern with Spielman is that he doesn’t possess the business background which Wood does. Spielman’s résumé is much more football-centric.

It's why the next individual I'm about to bring up is even more of the ideal candidate to succeed Wood.

Mike Disner, Chief Operating Officer

If Spielman embodies football credibility, Disner is the epitome of an individual with executive readiness.

With two decades of experience in the NFL, including eight seasons with the Lions, Disner seems destined to be the president of an NFL franchise one day.

Promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2022 after serving as senior vice president of football and business administration, he already oversees the organization's football operations and football administration, as well as spearheads the Lions' strategy and revenue teams.

Additionally, among league circles, Disner is viewed as one of the sharper cap and contract strategists in football. In fact, he has played an integral role in bringing financial flexibility to Detroit since Holmes and Campbell took over in 2021.

He’s also interviewed for other NFL front-office jobs, including for the Atlanta Falcons’ team president vacancy. The role ultimately went to former Falcons quarterback and franchise legend Matt Ryan.

Subsequently, you can easily make the case that Disner is primed for a top-tier leadership gig in a team’s front office.

From cap strategy to brand growth, he’s equipped with the comprehensive skill set traditionally associated with the president/CEO role.

The Lions would be wise to strongly consider promoting Disner to team president.

