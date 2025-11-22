Lions Jameson Williams, Brian Branch Fined After Eagles Game
The Detroit Lions had multiple players fined for their actions in their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the 16-9 loss, wide receiver Jameson Williams and safety Brian Branch were both fined. Williams was fined for his celebration, while Branch was fined for a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Williams caught a crossing route from quarterback Jared Goff and sprinted across the middle of the field all the way to the end zone. Upon reaching it, he jumped onto the goalpost pad and was assessed a 15-yard penalty.
The wideout's fine was classified under "use of prop," by the league, and he was fined $14,491. Branch, meanwhile, was fined $11,159 for unnecessary roughness.
After the penalty, Lions kicker Jake Bates missed the extra point, so Williams' celebration effectively cost the team a point in the close loss. The wideout admitted that he did not know the celebration would result in a penalty earlier this week.
Williams finished the game with 88 receiving yards on four receptions, which led the Lions. After a relatively quiet start to the season, Williams has come on strong over the last two weeks. He's scored in both games and has become a bigger part of the offense with more targets.
“It’s just getting so much better. Everything he does has gotten better. His route running, his catching, his knowledge of the game, his understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively, everything. He’s gotten better at everything," Goff said. "And I’ve said it a million times, anytime we get the ball out to him in space, good things happen. We’ve seen him take it to the house so many times. So, yeah, we’d like to keep doing that.”
Goff finished 14-of-37 passing, as his normally consistent connection with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was uncharacteristically off.
St. Brown was targeted 12 times, but caught just two of those passes for 42 yards in the loss.
Goff said he didn't need to speak to St. Brown about what went wrong due to their understanding of their connection. Sunday's game is considered an anomaly amidst the success they've had together throughout their time together.
“No conversation. We’re good. Again, I consider that an outlier for what we’ve done in our career together," Goff said earlier in the week. "You learn from it, you look at it, we talk about different ways we can get better. Yeah, no grand conversation about it, no.”
The Lions return to action Sunday against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Ford Field, and Detroit will wear its black uniforms for the second time this season.