Lions WR Jameson Williams Makes Surprising Revelation
Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams admitted to reporters after practice on Thursday he was not aware jumping into the goalpost was a penalty that could be flagged by officials.
"I really didn't know it was a penalty until I sat down on the bench and I seen the field goal team going out," said Williams. "I apologized to Jake (Bates). I apologized to Jack (Fox). I apologize to coach, everybody. I didn't look at it like that. They told me it wasn't my fault, but I felt like it was my fault in the moment. We just gotta make plays and have to be smarter."
Moving forward, the former first-round pick is aware he must be cautious of his behaviors, as he does not want to hurt the team by taking uneccessary penalties.
"You think it's something I do like often? I feel like I only got it one time this year," said Williams. "It's something I can control for sure, but, I will move past it. It's a new week, we got a new game and that's just that."
Special teams coach Dave Fipp saw Dan Campbell speaking to Williams, so he was aware of what was being said and did not also feel the need to address it with the speedy running back.
"The truth is I saw him coming off the field and I saw Dan talked to him, so I knew I didn’t have to say anything. But yeah, to me it really doesn’t, if you’re a specialist or in my job, I mean it doesn’t matter. They say, ‘Field goal,’ then we go out there and kick a field goal," said Fipp. "The ball’s on the 30, it’s on the 30, it’s a 48-yarder and if it’s on the 15, it’s a 33-yarder.
"And it really doesn’t matter. So, I don’t get too caught up in the, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that happened to us.’ I mean our job is to go out there and make the kick. If we go out there and make the kick, then we’re not even worried about it. On that I don’t blame, we didn’t execute on the kick and that was unfortunate," Fipp added. "I did think that kick at the end of the game was a big one. 54-yarder going that direction, that stadium late in the game, with Bates too. ..."