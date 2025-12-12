Lions Jameson Williams Earns NFLPA Community MVP Award

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been named the NFLPA's Week 15 Community MVP this week.

According to the NFLPA website, "When they’re not using their athletic powers on the field, NFL players are finding ways to serve as superheroes for their communities. In recognition, each week during the regular season, the NFLPA #CommunityMVP program honors one player who has made a positive impact in his hometown or team city. For being named Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to the player’s foundation or charity of choice so that they can continue to make a difference."

Last week, the former first-round NFL draft pick, with the assistance of Comerica Bank, donated winter coats to students at Driven By Growth.

Per Metro Detroit News, "A total of 250 winter coats were distributed, with each coat pre-ordered and sized specifically for DBG students. Williams was on site assisting with the giveaway and spending time with students as part of the Jameson Williams Foundation’s youth empowerment efforts. The Jameson Williams Foundation focuses on giving back to the communities that raised him, with an emphasis on youth sports, education, and supporting families in need."

Williams has regularly hosted charitable events around Detroit, and is one of the most popular sports figures in town.

“I’m excited to be selected as the NFLPA Community MVP," Williams said in a released statement. “I do things in the communities that I am connected to because it is important to me that young people are able to see they can make something of themselves with hard work too. It also is important to me to help families that are less fortunate because you never know how much of a difference that one thing I do might help them.”

With a new contract extension, Williams will be able to continue his local charitable efforts for the next several seasons.

He has often stated he wants to be a public figure, in order to showcase to the youth that hard work pays off, and there is a figure they can relate to that spends time in the community they reside in.

Williams' Foundation was established by the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout and and his family, with the goal of "enriching the lives of those around them. Through the Foundation, we are able to provide resources and support to those in need, while also providing educational and recreational opportunities to the youth. Our mission is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential and to give back to the community."

