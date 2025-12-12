Is It Really Long Shot Detroit Lions Beat Rams in Week 15?

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will battle the Los Angeles Rams in the biggest NFC game of the Week 15 slate of action. Kickoff for the highly-anticipated contest is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. (EST) at SoFi Stadium.

The Lions (8-5), coming off a much-needed 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, sit in third place in the NFC North with four games to go.

Meanwhile, the Rams, winners of seven of their last eight games, are coming off a 45-17 thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals. In the win, signal-caller Matthew Stafford, who spent his first 12 seasons in Detroit, completed 22-of-31 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, L.A. gained a staggering 530 total yards of offense.

The Rams, heading into their Week 15 tilt with the Lions, own the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 10-3 record.

Undoubtedly, Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit will be tested against the Rams’ powerful offensive attack.

Through 13 games, Los Angeles is averaging the fourth-most points per contest (29.2) and the fourth-most yards per game (373.2).

Additionally, Stafford – one of the frontrunners for MVP this season – is currently playing some of the best football of his career. He’s thrown for an NFL-leading 35 touchdowns and the fourth-most yards in the league (3,354). Plus, he’s recorded the fifth-highest QBR (68.8).

It'll be key for the Lions, coming off a five-sack performance against the Cowboys' Dak Prescott, to generate consistent pressure against Stafford. That might be easier said than done, though, as the former Detroit passer has been sacked just 17 times this season.

The veteran quarterback also is equipped with a handful of high-end offensive weapons, including running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum and receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Williams and Corum have each averaged at least 4.9 yards per carry, and have totaled 12 rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Nacua is tied for the most receptions in the league (93) with Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, and has accumulated the second-most receiving yards in the league (1,186). It marks the third-year pro's second season with more than 90 catches and over 1,100 receiving yards.

Then, there's Adams, an acquisition of the Rams this past offseason. The veteran wideout – dealing with a lingering hamstring injury – has secured an NFL-best 14 touchdown catches, and has combined for 20 TD receptions with Nacua.

Detroit's secondary will certainly be tested against Nacua and Adams, especially with both of its starting safeties (Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph) potentially out for the contest.

Branch will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, while Joseph has been sidelined the past seven games with a lingering knee injury. Joseph was a limited practice participant Wednesday, and did not see the field Thursday. It leaves his status for Sunday in jeopardy.

Sean McVay's squad has also been productive as a defense, permitting the third-fewest points per game through 14 weeks (17.5).

EDGE defenders Byron Young and Jared Verse lead the way for the Rams with 11 sacks and six sacks, respectively, while cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes have each amassed a team-high three interceptions.

Los Angeles is arguably the best team in the NFL today, and will certainly pose a serious challenge to Detroit in Week 15.

At this present juncture, I'll give Dan Campbell's squad a 40 percent chance to pull off the upset against the Rams.

