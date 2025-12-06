Detroit Lions WR, LB Fined Against Packers

Two Detroit Lions were fined against the Green Bay Packers following the Thanskgiving Day Classic.

Linebacker Jack Campbell is lighter in the wallet $11,593 for incurring a facemask penalty in the third quarter. The former first-round pick was flagged for grabbing the mask of tight end Josh Whyle.

Wideout Jameson Williams was docked $17,389 for taunting, which occurred in the fourth quarter.

Earlier in the season in Week 1, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout incurred a fine for taunting Packers safety Xavier McKinney at Lambeau Field.

Since the bye week, Williams has steadily improved his production and has secured 417 yards receiving after the week off.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Williams secured seven receptions for 96 yards.

“High confidence. High confidence. He’s really growing. I mean, he just continues to grow and get better. He’s fearless. He’s fearless, and he’s just -- his fundamentals," Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters last week. "For the speed and quickness he has, the ability for him to drop his weight now and there’s really some detail to his routes.

“He’s becoming a hard cover. And then you see the run after catch ability, he’s had it. So, his confidence is growing, our confidence is growing, and he’s doing well. And I mean, he came back out this week again, I mean, he’s full-tilt," Campbell added. "You should’ve seen him running yesterday. I mean, this guy, he works now. He works in practice every day. So, love where he’s at.”

Quarterback Jared Goff has gained more and more confidence targeting Williams.

The young wide receiver signed a lucrative new contract extension earlier this year, and was expected to have a breakout season. Both Campbell and new offensive coordinator John Morton expressed elevated expectations after a strong training camp.

“He’s becoming that player we always knew he could be over the course of the season,” Goff said. “He’s as reliable of a guy as I’ve ever played with at this point. Third down, fourth down, don’t matter. He’ll make the play. He’ll show up.

“He’s an energy guy. He’s a juice guy. He’s confident right now. He’s on his details. He’s doing everything right. It’s awesome.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown was still able to suit up against the Cowboys, giving Goff two weapons he can rely upon down the stretch. Isaac TeSlaa has also seen his playing time increase over the last month of the season.

