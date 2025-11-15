Lions Jameson Williams Only Wants to Play With Jared Goff
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is having another stellar season. After an explosive performance against the Washington Commanders, star wideout Jameson Williams joined NFL Network this week to discuss the team's offense and his thoughts on the veteran signal-caller.
The former first-round pick shared that Goff is one of the detailed football players he has ever been around, and the work they have put in the past couple of years has contributed to the team's offensive success.
Despite losing Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears, the Lions are still one of the top scoring offenses in the entire league.
"He's just like the most detailed person there is," said Williams. "That's how he got to be playing with him and playing in his offense. We got to be where the little things matter. You just can't, how sometimes playmakers can go out there and have something wrong, but still make a play and go score. I think we got an advantage, because we're on the small details, and we got playmakers who could still go make plays and it all comes down from him and starts with him."
Williams indicated he does not want to play for any other quarterback and praised the precision of the 31-year-old quarterback.
"He gets us ready. Going from the spring," said Williams. "We do workouts in the springtime, coming through OTA's and training camp. We always have to get it one hundred percent before we even go move on. So, I think it's his precision and the way he moves about things and with his football mentality. I love it about him. I wouldn't want to play with another quarterback, because he just loves the game. And how he carries himself and big shout out to him, man."
Dan Campbell echoed similar sentiments with local reporters this week, praising the former Rams quarterback for improving every single year he has been in Detroit.
“I just feel like he’s gotten better every year, that’s me," said Campbell. "I think he’s settled into his own to where he just continues to take it another notch and just continues to get better. Process information, the game slows down for him. He’s playing at a high level. I mean, the amount of, simply in this walkthrough, this is the first taste of this game plan going into Philly. It’s just unbelievable, what he’s able to grasp, retain, get us into the right play, and we literally just gave it to him. You don’t even have time to digest it.
"You’re running onto the field and now you’re going through it, you’re walking through it. That’s one of his superpowers, right? He plays with the gray matter, and he’s got the ability to put it on the spot in tight coverage," Campbell explained further. "I think that’s rare to have both. But he knows what helps him and what makes him who he is. He’s got to be able to rely on that. He’s not a guy who’s going to be able to – he’s not Lamar Jackson. So, he leans on what his abilities and skills are. He’s playing at a high level.”