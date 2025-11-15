Battle in Trenches Could Define Lions' Hopes for Road Win
The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are set to do battle in primetime in a game that will carry heavy playoff implications.
Ed Kracz is a beat reporter who covers the Eagles for Eagles OnSI. He recently spoke with Lions OnSI to answer five questions about Sunday's matchup between the two teams.
1.) What has led to the Eagles offense being inconsistent?
Kracz: I think it’s a combination of several things, starting with an offensive line that had players have offseason surgeries, some who have missed time in-season with injuries, and overall hasn’t been healthy since the Super Bowl due to the physical style with which they play and playing 21 games last year. Other factors include a first-time offensive coordinator in Kevin Patullo who had never called plays until this year and, whether he wants to admit it or not, a Saquon Barkley who is showing the toll of having run for an NFL-record 2,504 yards over those 21 games.
2.) Is A.J. Brown just competitive or is he becoming a distraction?
Kracz: I contend he is a distraction, with players still answering questions about him on Friday, 48 hours before these two teams kick off. His teammates, however, are supporting him, at least publicly, saying he isn’t wrong about some of the things he has said. The Eagles’ mantra this year has been contribution over credit, and Brown feels like he isn’t contributing so he is speaking out about, for better or worse. I think worse and would be surprised if the Eagles don’t trade him this offseason.
3.) What is your impression of linebacker Jaelan Phillips?
Kracz: I only have one game on which to base this on, but it was about as impressive a debut as you could have with what he did after having just a handful of days to prepare. I think he makes the Eagles pass rush much more effective, even if he isn’t he one getting the sacks, but freeing up players like Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt on the outside and Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, and Jordan Davis on the interior to get them.
Off the field, he is known for his strong work in the community, and, if the Eagles sign him to a long-term deal in the offseason, I’m sure that will begin to show up, too. In just the couple of interviews I’ve had with him, he also seems like he is taking his craft seriously, though that may have been the case in Miami, too. I’m not sure. But he talks about becoming a first-time father in March and he has a fiancé, so there will probably be a wedding in his future, so perhaps that has given him more of a sense of responsibility on how he prepares.
4.) What 1-2 matchups will determine the outcome of this game?
Kracz: 1)Lions’ run game vs. Eagles run defense. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs might be the best running back tandem in the NFL and the Eagles’ run defense has been inconsistent. If the Eagles can take an early lead, that might help take that part of the Lions’ powerful offense away, but probably not entirely.
2) A.J. Brown vs. whoever is in the Lions secondary. The Eagles’ receiver has gone public seemingly each week about his lack of a role in the team’s offense, and he has just two games over 100 yards this season with a career low of 13.6 yards per game. My expectation is the Eagles will get him involved early, late, and somewhere in between.
5.) Who wins this game on Sunday Night Football and why?
Kracz: I know many of my colleagues here in Philadelphia are taking the Lions, and I’m tempted as well, but there are two things that lead me to favor the Eagles.
First, there is always a question about how dome teams handle the cold weather, especially in the northeast, in November. Last week, in the win in Washington, the weather was unseasonably warm. It won’t be that on Sunday night in Philly.
Second, Nick Sirianni is 10-0 against teams in the NFC North since taking over in 2021, including a 2-0 record aganist the Lions.
Eagles 33-Lions, 28