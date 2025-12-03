Detroit Lions Rule Out Four Against Cowboys, WR Questionable

The Detroit Lions have officially ruled out four players against the Dallas Cowboys.

On the team's injury designation report, safety Kerby Joseph, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, tight ends Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra will not be available for Dan Campbell's squad.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who suffered a low ankle sprain against the Green Bay Packers, was listed as questionable.

A total of seven players were listed as questionable.

During the portion of practice open to the media on Tuesday afternoon, those that did not participate included Wright, Raymond, Joseph, Zylstra, St. Brown, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.

Dan Campbell addressed Joseph being a limited participant at practice on Monday and his down mood in the locker room.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach indicated that if St. Brown could play, he would certainly make every effort possible to suit up on Thursday Night Football.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp indicated the team has been welcomed back to reality, but stil have a strong desire to finish out the 2025 season strong.

"What’s the mood? Guys want to win, I would say that. They don’t like losing, so that’d be fair to say. I think ultimately, to me, it’s really kind of a welcome back to reality," said Fipp. "I mean, you live in this world where you win 15 games in a year or something, that doesn’t happen very often back-to-back to back-to-back. So, reality says that you’re really never as good as you think you are, you’re never as bad as you think you are, you’re somewhere in between."

#DALvsDET injury report presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/pCSMvquRRV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2025

Has defense of Cowboys turned the corner?

Dallas is also in the NFC playoff chase, battling with the Lions for a Wild Card spot.

Offensive coordinator John Morton expressed Detroit's coaching staff can see what the Cowboys' defense now presents, especially with the addition of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

“I think you really see what they’re all about since the last four weeks. I mean, they’re 3-1. It’s the front, those guys are getting after it," said Morton. "Those two guys in the middle, and even (Cowboys DE Jadeveon) Clowney, he’s playing at a high level right now. So, that’s going to be the thing that we have to be aware of, and we are. Setting the game plan up a certain way, just like we always have.

"But, they are really getting after it upfront. That’s the way (Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt) Eberflus’ defense has been about. So, they did a good job trading for those guys, and it’s helped. They’re playing complementary football.”

