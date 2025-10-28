Lions Latest Power Ranking Reflects Faith in Super Bowl Hopes
Here is a look at Week 9 NFL power rankings.
Following a bye week, pundits ranked the Detroit Lions among the top teams in the entire league. Most consider Dan Campbell's squad a legitimate contender to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.
Sports Illustrated
Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 4th
It seems more and more likely that Dan Campbell will lose his second defensive coordinator to a head coaching job since 2024. Watch Kelvin Sheppard give the game ball back after one of his players tries to hand it to him.
ESPN
Power ranking: 2nd
Last ranking: 1st
After losing Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (retirement) and veteran guardKevin Zeitler (signed with the Titans), the Lions drafted Ratledge in the second round to help navigate those offseason departures. He has started in all seven games at right guard next to All-Pro tacklePenei Sewell, and Detroit hasn't missed a beat with the third-most points per game in the NFL (30.7). Detroit was forced to replace 40% of an offensive line that was on the field for the second-most points and touchdowns of any five-man unit in the NFL last season, per ESPN Research.
The Athletic
Power ranking: 2nd
Last ranking: 1st
The Lions’ fourth-year pass rusher leads the NFL in pressures (48) even after his bye week, according to TruMedia. He’s on pace for 116 pressures (which would be more than any player since at least the 1999 season) and 14.5 sacks in his first season back from a season-ending knee injury. Hutchinson already has three strip-sacks and four forced fumbles.
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 4th
Last ranking: 4th
As they come off their bye, health in the secondary is the biggest issue. When they get players back, that defense will be much improved.
The Ringer
Power ranking: 2nd
Last ranking: 2nd
After former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn did so much heavy lifting to build up the Lions’ identity, it’s almost unfair to credit first-year play caller Kelvin Sheppard for how well Detroit’s been playing. Sheppard has stepped into this infrastructure and maximized it—and he’s added a few wrinkles of his own. The Lions are turning more pressures into sacks, and they’re getting stops without needing to blitz as often or as recklessly. If this unit keeps it up, Detroit should be the NFC’s best team.
Sporting News
Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 7th
The Lions got a needed bye week as they attempt to make a second-half surge to repeat in the tough NFC North over the Packers and Bears. Jared Goff can have a big second half with a more favorable schedule with much of the toughness behind Dan Campbell's team.
USA Today
Power ranking: 5th
Last ranking: 5th
They haven't lost at home this season. They haven't lost at home to the Vikings since the 2020 season.
Bleacher Report
Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 6th
Remember when everyone freaked out after the Packers wrecked the Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 1? Those were wild times.
The Lions also came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in Week 6. But Detroit responded to that setback with an emphatic win over the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and they'll head out of the bye in the thick of the race not only for the NFC North title but also the conference's No. 1 seed.
Detroit has a couple of winnable games on tap before heading to Philadelphia for a Week 11 brouhaha that will have major ramifications in the NFC. These Lions aren't that much different from last year's squad. The offense is choked with talent. The defense flashes at times but needs to be more consistent.
If the Lions figure that second part out, the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance is there for the taking.
Yahoo! Sports
Power ranking: 2nd
Last ranking: 2nd
The Lions’ bye came at a good time. The defense can get healthier. We know the offense is still explosive and can outscore just about anyone if it’s on. The key to a championship season would be getting some better injury luck on the defensive side.