Woeful Defense Sinks Detroit Lions in Latest NFL Power Rankings

Here is a look at Week 16 NFL power rankings.

In the majority of polls, the Detroit Lions dipped in the weekly rankings, following a disappointing 41-34 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 13th

Last ranking: 8th

While the Lions aren’t capable of scoring with the Rams sans an elite run game, I thought this was one of Jared Goff’s better games in a situation where he was clearly playing with a hand tied behind his back. If Campbell’s ethos is toughness, let’s see what the Lions have left over the next few weeks.

ESPN

Power ranking: 12th

Last ranking: 11th

Gibbs is off to a record-breaking start to his young career with 47 total touchdowns, which is tied with Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns by a player in his first three seasons. Detroit has a track record of rewarding its top players, with nearly $1 billion worth of contracts signed to nine players since spring 2024. Gibbs is still on his rookie deal and has a fifth-year option in 2027, but he is eligible for an extension this offseason.

The Athletic

Power ranking: 13th

Last ranking: 8th

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is having a great year (third in splash plays), but it’s hard to laud anybody on this defense. Offensively, there are plenty of candidates, but Gibbs edges out Amon-Ra St. Brown because Gibbs is second in the league in touchdowns with 16 and fifth in scrimmage yards with 1,594. It’s going to be a shame if he’s not in the playoffs, and the Lions only have a25 percent chance of making it after this loss.

﻿CBS Sports﻿

Power ranking: 18th

Last ranking: 17th

At 8-6, they can't afford more than one more loss. The defense is really an issue right now, which might be their undoing.

Yahoo Sports!

Power ranking: 13th

Last ranking: 11th

For 3 1/2 months, the Lions have alternated wins and losses. They haven’t had a two-game winning streak or two-game losing streak since the start of October. This is just what Detroit is. It’s an inconsistent team. The defense is not good enough after taking on key injuries. The Lions have a 96% chance to make the playoffs if they win out, according to The Athletic’s playoff simulations, but can a team that can’t win two straight games be trusted to do that?

Sporting News

Power ranking: 13th

Last ranking: 12th

The Lions were game with Jared Goff dueling Stafford well in the classic double-revenge game, but their beat-up defense had to submit and go into the tank in the second half. Dan Campbell's team is headed to have a year off to set up a strong comeback.

﻿USA Today﻿

Power ranking: 13th

Last ranking: 8th

A team this good and fun to watch? Notre Dame is definitely going to cry foul if the committee leaves the Lions out of the playoff field.

﻿Bleacher Report﻿

Power ranking: 12th

Last ranking: 9th

The Detroit Lions went head-to-head with arguably the best team in the NFL on Sunday and managed to make things interesting. However, the Lions can't feel good about where they stand heading into the final three weeks.

Detroit's offense continues to show that it can score on anyone. However, its defense might simply be too injured to make any significant run if the Lions can get into the postseason.

Unfortunately, the Lions wouldn't be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Even if they win their final three—vs. Steelers, at Vikings, at the Bears—11 wins might not guarantee a wild-card spot in the NFC this season.

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 12th

Last ranking: 10th

They went toe-to-toe with the powerful L.A. Rams. But giving up 519 yards? That’s twice in four weeks someone lit up their woeful defense for at least 500.

