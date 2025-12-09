Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Offense Goes Into 'Hyperdrive'

Here is a look at Week 15 NFL power rankings.

In the majority of polls, the Detroit Lions improved their standing in the weekly rankings, following a statement victory against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field on Thursday Night Football.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 8th

Last ranking: 9th

As we watch the NFC South again produce a division winner that could enjoy a more advantageous path to the Super Bowl than 50% of the NFC North, I think about the withdrawn Lions proposal to give home field to only the division winner with the best record in each conference.

ESPN

Power ranking: 11th

Last ranking: 11th

Coach Dan Campbell took over playcalling duties from first-year offensive coordinator John Morton in Week 10, which was a sign that the Lions' offense didn't look as fluid and consistent as it did under Ben Johnson in 2024. But Detroit leads the NFL with 30.3 points per game. The Lions have also reached the 40-point mark three times this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL, and 12 times since the start of the 2023 season.

The Athletic

Power ranking: 8th

Last ranking: 10th

Detroit has a 39 percent chance of making the playoffs after beating Dallas, but it’s still staring at a playoff game away from home if it does make it. That could mean a trip to Philadelphia, Chicago, Green Bay or Seattle. For all of Jared Goff’s improvements, he still has a 57.7 career completion percentage outdoors when the temperature is below 50 degrees. In the last two years, he’s 22nd in the league in EPA per dropback in those conditions (0.01) compared to sixth (0.22) indoors.

﻿CBS Sports﻿

Power ranking: 17th

Last ranking: 15th

They may have saved their season by beating the Cowboys at home, but now face a tough road trip to the Rams. Losing safety Brian Branch (torn Achilles) is a major blow.

Sporting News

Power ranking: 12th

Last ranking: 13th

The Lions got their offense back in hyperdrive with Jahmyr Gibbs going supersonic on the Cowboys in Week 14. They need to go right back to revving up for Jared Goff's revenge game at Stafford and the Rams in Week 15.

﻿USA Today﻿

Power ranking: 8th

Last ranking: 12th

It's amazing how many good players coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have amassed here − and a shame so many of them are sidelined. But Jahmyr Gibbs, who needs to be recognized as the league's premier running back at this point, fortunately remains in the lineup for a team still capable of offensively overwhelming its competition.

﻿Bleacher Report﻿

Power ranking: 9th

Last ranking: 9th

Last Thursday, the Detroit Lions did what they do best: respond well after defeat in the previous week.

They've won 15 consecutive games following a loss. They have experienced their ups and downs with two new coordinators this season, but they're still a playoff-caliber squad that can drop 40 on a defense if necessary.

Detroit will lose Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch for the foreseeable future, though. He tore his Achilles tendon late in the last outing, which is a significant loss for a secondary that's already without All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph and second-year starting cornerback Terrion Arnold.

The Lions defense must hold it together against the Los Angeles Rams this week.

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 10th

Last ranking: 12th

Ease up on declaring them "back" after they beat the Cowboys on Thursday night. They still have the Rams, Steelers and Bears over their last four games, so there’s a long way to go.

