Lions Mock Draft Roundup: Alabama OT Has Become Popular Pick

It's time for the seventh Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized strengthening the offensive tackle position at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft pundits have Lions general manager Brad Holmes targeting in the first round.

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

DetroitLions.com (Tim Twentyman) ; NFL.com (Cynthia Frelund) ; NFL.com (Dan Parr) ; Pro Football Focus (Max Chadwick)

As Twentyman writes, “Proctor is a massive human being at 6-foot-7, 366 pounds who fits in Detroit's plans to have a powerful and explosive rushing offense. Proctor can also push inside and play guard and excel there with his size and athletic combo.”

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner) ; CBS Sports (Mike Renner)

As Eisner opines, “Will Taylor Decker retire this offseason? If not, the end is near, and the Lions need a long-term replacement at left tackle. Caleb Lomu can step in immediately. He’s a young, high-ceiling prospect who made significant strides this season in both pass protection and run blocking. He’d be an ideal fit.”

Cornerback Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Cisse is currently being selected by the following:

Sports Illustrated (Sam Dehring)

IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane is presently being mocked by the following:

NFL.com (Chad Reuter)

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is currently being selected by the following:

CBS Sports (Garrett Podell)

As Podell pens, “The Lions need an edge rusher who can come in on the cheap and immediately contribute opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Mesidor, who will turn 25 years old this year, can check those boxes. He ranked among college football's top five nationally in sacks (12.5, tied for third in the FBS), tackles for loss (17.5, tied for fifth in the FBS) and quarterback pressures (67, tied for fourth in the FBS) in 2025 opposite the aforementioned Bain at Miami. Mesidor has the ideal build, pass-rush technique and motor. The power and handwork never stop, and he does a great job freeing himself from offensive tackles. He can also win with speed rushing inside against guards. Mesidor's wingspan and power allow him to anchor down on the edge in the run game. That's what the Lions need.”

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings)

As Cummings opines, “Keldric Faulk is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. At 6’6″, 285 pounds, he truly is a rare physical specimen, with unique explosive athleticism and hip flexibility for his size, as well as the expected raw power. But his stagnation in pass-rush is undeniably concerning.

For the Lions, who need elite raw talent before anything else across from Aidan Hutchinson, Faulk is a worthwhile investment at this stage. He’s a high-level run defender right out of the gate, with actionable alignment versatility, and the flashes of linear and rotational power as a pass-rusher are tantalizing.”

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is currently being drafted by the following:

ESPN (Field Yates)

As Yates writes, “With Taylor Decker's future uncertain, the Lions must shore up the left tackle spot. Freeling is a player I'm higher on than most draft analysts, ranking him third among offensive tackles. I believe he has a real shot to skyrocket his draft stock between now and April. Freeling has only 18 career starts and under 1,600 snaps played, but the upside is massive. He stands at nearly 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with 35-inch arms; those measurables combined with great pass protection skills are hard to find. Freeling allowed only two sacks last season.”

Cornerback Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Terrell is presently being projected by the following:

Pro Football Network (Josh Weil)

