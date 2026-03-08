What To Expect From Lions When Legal Tampering Begins

When the NFL’s legal tampering period begins Monday at noon (EST), the Detroit Lions are expected to approach free agency with a calculated and disciplined approach.

Rather than making a splashy, big-money signing or two, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office are likely to prioritize value signings, roster flexibility and long-term sustainability.

Detroit has positioned itself well financially heading into free agency, too.

The organization has several avenues to create significant cap space through contract restructures.

Quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and defensive tackle Alim McNeil are among the players whose contracts could be reworked to create additional room.

If the Lions decided to restructure each of those above deals, the team could theoretically open up north of $130 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.

Importantly, restructures do not require players to take pay cuts; instead, they convert portions of salary into bonuses, allowing the team to spread cap hits over future seasons while the players still obtain the full value of their contracts.

This flexibility means Detroit could be more active in free agency than some might expect.

However, Holmes has consistently shown that he prefers smart investments rather than headline-grabbing moves.

The Lions will likely target players who fit their culture, fill clear roster needs and come at reasonable price tags.

Additionally, free agency for Detroit won’t be simply about making external additions. The Lions also have several important internal decisions to make.

Extension talks are expected to begin soon with running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who has emerged as one of the league’s most electric offensive weapons.

Meanwhile, other key young contributors — including tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Brian Branch — could also begin discussions regarding future contract extensions.

Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have largely built Detroit’s roster around drafting and developing talent. Locking up those core players early is consistent with the philosophy that has helped transform the Lions from cellar-dwellers into one of the NFC’s top teams.

Additionally, the Lions could look to move offensive lineman Tate Ratledge to center to replace Graham Glasgow.

“I think that’s still a real option. Look, when we tried him out there early in camp, he wasn’t doing anything wrong that we had to move him back. We just felt like where he was, at that stage of his career, being a rookie, we felt right guard was just going to be a little bit more of an easier acclimation for him," Holmes said of moving Ratledge to center at the NFL Combine. "There’s still promise for Tate to move in that position.

"But, I think that’s the beauty of it, is that that’s flexibility that we have. So, whether we add guard, center, whatever, I think Tate will always be in that conversation.”

I also think there’s a legitimate chance that Detroit targets Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Cade Mays to take Glasgow’s spot on the offensive line.

Over the last two seasons, Mays has logged more than 1,200 snaps at center, and has quietly grown into one of the more dependable interior pass-protectors in the game.

He’s allowed just 21 pressures and zero sacks across 756 pass-blocking snaps during that span. Plus, his 98.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating, calculated by Pro Football Focus, was tied for ninth among all qualified centers in 2025.

For comparison’s sake, Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, one of the best players available in this year's free agent class, finished 30th in EFF (97.2), permitting 26 pressures and two sacks across 536 pass-blocking snaps this past season.

According to Spotrac, Mays is expected to net a three-year contract worth approximately $12.3 million this offseason.

To me, Mays would be a more-than-worthwhile investment. He'd be a significant upgrade over Glasgow, and would definitely strengthen the middle of the Lions’ offensive line.

I also could see the Lions making a push for EDGE Boye Mafe, who is coming off a Super Bowl championship with the Seattle Seahawks.

Mafe has amassed 20 sacks across four NFL seasons, and he posted a career-high nine sacks in 2023.

While he may not be considered an elite pass-rusher, he brings versatility and athleticism – two traits highly valued by Detroit.

Mafe could line up both as a traditional EDGE and as a SAM linebacker, potentially helping alleviate the workload placed on Derrick Barnes in certain packages.

Per Spotrac, Mafe is currently projected to sign a three-year contract worth roughly $12.2 million per year, making him a mid-tier free agent who meshes with Holmes’ typically financially-conscious approach.

Consequently, when the legal tampering period begins Monday, Mays and Mafe should both be top targets of Detroit’s front office.