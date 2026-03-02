Lions Not Tendering Restricted Free Agent Defensive End

The Detroit Lions continued their flurry of moves Monday with the decision to move on from a defensive end.

On Monday, reports surfaced that the Lions will not be placing a restricted tender on defensive end Tyrus Wheat. This will make Wheat a free agent and could spell the end of his tenure in Detroit.

Wheat originally came to the Lions as a waiver claim following final roster cuts. Though he was a healthy scratch to start the season, he wound up playing a pivotal role for the Lions particularly on special teams. He was one of three waiver claims the team made at the end of camp, along with defensive tackle Tyler Lacy and safety Thomas Harper.

This is the latest move the Lions made on Monday, along with releasing veteran Graham Glasgow and trading running back David Montgomery to the Texans for two draft picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

The former Dallas Cowboy appeared in 15 games for the Lions in 2025, playing 66 total defensive snaps. He recorded 1.5 sacks along with 15 combined tackles and a tackle for loss. There was a much bigger role for him on special teams, where he played 215 snaps which equated to 52 percent of the team's total action in that phase.

Wheat began his career in Dallas as an undrafted free agent. He played two seasons for the Cowboys, appearing in 20 total games. In that time, he notched a half-sack along with 17 combined tackles.

The three-year NFL veteral played collegiately at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Mississippi State prior to entering the professional ranks.

The Lions currently have just three defensive ends under contract in Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal and Ahmed Hassanein. Paschal is under contract because his deal tolled under a specific CBA provision due to him missing the entirety of the 2025 season with an injury.

Along with Paschal, defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike also will have his contract tolled due to a season-ending knee injury that occurred prior to training camp. The Lions plan to have Onwuzurike back, but are non-committal on Paschal at this time.

Hassanein is also a unique case, as he was waived with an injury designation at the end of training camp after suffering an injury in the preseason finale. He returned to the Lions on their practice squad after his injury settlement expired, and signed a futures contract to return to the team in 2026.

Al-Quadin Muhammad, who finished second on the team in sacks with 11, and Marcus Davenport are both set to be free agents.