Detroit Lions Offense Commanding in 44-22 Road Win
Even though the road game against the Washington Commanders did not have the level of excitement as a playoff game, the Detroit Lions were seeking to get revenge against a team that previously eliminated them from the postseason.
Detroit was seeking to get the bad taste out of their mouth, following a disappointing performance last week at home in loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
"We've got to play clean football. We've got to clean our stuff up, take care of it," Dan Campbell told play-by-play voice Dan Miller this week. "We've got to find a way to get takeaways. You can't give them any confidence, and by the way, we just came off a loss so we've got to clean our stuff up and get our confidence back. The best way to do it is to go on the road and get a win."
Early in the game, supporters watching on television quickly noticed that Campbell was acting differently on the sideline.
After 60 minutes of action, the Lions' offense has been given a new jolt of excitement, led by an apparent change in play-calling duties.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 44-22 victory against the Commanders.
Dan Campbell called offensive plays
Early in the game, the television broadcast noticed Campbell was donning glasses and communicating much more prior to plays being run.
While it took a while to be officially confirmed, the offense clearly looked like much more efficient, explosive and involved more players.
At halftime, it was acknowledged by the fifth-year head coach the team wanted a 'changeup' in how things operated, but offensive coordinator John Morton still had a role.
Throughout the first half, Detroit's offense scored at will and was able to run the football.
In the second half, Jameson Williams was involved and found his way into the end zone. Also, the team did incorporate more plays to Kalif Raymond, the third wideout on the depth chart.
Lions offense starts fast
During the week leading up to the game, Campbell indicated he had plenty of ideas to try and get the offense into gear.
Early in the game, cameras caught Campbell with a play sheet and communicating into the headset. At the same time, it did not appear from the broadcast that offensive coordinator John Morton was making calls.
On Detroit's offensive drive, the team got into rythym quite quickly, as they established the run and converted on third-down.
Jared Goff led the team on a 10-play, 78-yard drive that was capped off by a Jahmyr Gibbs 14-yard touchdown grab.
By the conclusion of the contest, Detroit had racked up over 500 yards of offense.
Commanders defensive lineman ejected for striking Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tensions boiled over at the worst possible time for one of the Commanders' top defensive lineman.
In the second quarter, defensive lineman Daron Payne was ejected for striking Detroit's top wideout, Amon-Ra St. Brown, after Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored a 13-yard touchdown.
Gibbs was assisted to the end zone by St. Brown and tight end Sam Laporta, who both gave the extra push needed to force the speedy running back into the end zone.
St. Brown was struck in the facemask as he walked past the veteran defender, prompting the immediate ejection.
The additional penalty yardage was used to assist Detroit successfully complete a two-point conversion, giving Detroit a 22-3 lead.
Defense has solid first half, issues arise in second half
With Jayden Daniels sidelined, the Lions were tasked with slowing down Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. A big kick return set up Washington's first scoring drive, which ended in a field goal, but the defense largely answered the bell.
Mariota was 7-of-11 for 98 yards in the first half, but the Lions were able to smother Washington's run game aside from one drive. The Commanders averaged just 2.9 yards per in the first half. Detroit forced two punts on five first half drives, and was able to use its explosive offensive start to build a 25-10 halftime lead.
The Commanders were able to get things rolling offensively in the second half, as they were able to get into the end zone. Mariota led a nine-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a fourth-down scoring throw to Deebo Samuel to cut the lead to two scores.
Jameson Williams more involved in the offense
Prior to the season, coaches indicated the expectation was for the speedy wideout to have a breakout season.
Prior to the Commanders game, there were growing concerns the former first-round pick was being overlooked.
He was not being utilized as effectively as many would have liked, prompting supporters to call for the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout to be used better in the offense.
This week, Williams was involved more effectively. By the start of the fourth-quarter, he was targeted six times and recorded six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.